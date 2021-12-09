The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far Best Co-Op Games of 2021 Halo Infinite Skull Locations Best Action Games of 2021
Login / Sign Up

Pro Wrestling Battle Royale Rumbleverse Unveiled At The Game Awards By Iron Galaxy

This latex-laden multiplayer melee will have you soaring from the top rope.

By on

Comments

Divekick and Killer Instinct developer Iron Galaxy has revealed its latest project: a free-to-play pro wrestling battle royale game called Rumbleverse.

Rumbleverse is a 40-person melee-focused battle royale game, pitting players in the streets and rooftops of the fantastically-named Grapital City to see who is the world champion of this royale rumble. Elbow drops, dropkicks, and more wrasslin' moves will be each player's ticket to victory. If you'd prefer, as the official release describes, you can also "suplex your opponent off a 30-story building into a parked bus."

Click To Unmute
  1. Dune: Spice Wars Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  2. Genshin Imapct Character Reveal | Game Awards 2021
  3. Star Wars: Eclipse Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  4. Forspoken Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  5. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  6. Sonic Frontiers Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021
  7. The Matrix Awakens Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  8. The Among Us Crewmate Joins Samurai Gunn 2!
  9. Halo Series World Premiere | Game Awards 2021
  10. Elden Ring Cinematic Trailer 2 | Game Awards 2021
  11. GTFO Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  12. A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Rumbleverse Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021

"This journey began for us with an idea to create an experience that was social, competitive, and chaotic," Iron Galaxy Co-CEO Adam Boyes said in the official release. "Rumbleverse combines our love for melee combat with the teamwork and player expression that have made games such a crucial source of human interaction."

This is the first-ever multiplayer game released under the Epic Games Publishing label, which also includes Alan Wake Remastered and the Radiohead interactive experience Kid A Mnesia Exhibition. Epic Games has also announced that it will publish Inside developer Playdead Entertainment's next title, currently titled Game 3.

Rumbleverse is due to release on February 8 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

The Game Awards
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)