Pro Wrestling Battle Royale Rumbleverse Unveiled At The Game Awards By Iron Galaxy

Divekick and Killer Instinct developer Iron Galaxy has revealed its latest project: a free-to-play pro wrestling battle royale game called Rumbleverse.

Rumbleverse is a 40-person melee-focused battle royale game, pitting players in the streets and rooftops of the fantastically-named Grapital City to see who is the world champion of this royale rumble. Elbow drops, dropkicks, and more wrasslin' moves will be each player's ticket to victory. If you'd prefer, as the official release describes, you can also "suplex your opponent off a 30-story building into a parked bus."

"This journey began for us with an idea to create an experience that was social, competitive, and chaotic," Iron Galaxy Co-CEO Adam Boyes said in the official release. "Rumbleverse combines our love for melee combat with the teamwork and player expression that have made games such a crucial source of human interaction."

This is the first-ever multiplayer game released under the Epic Games Publishing label, which also includes Alan Wake Remastered and the Radiohead interactive experience Kid A Mnesia Exhibition. Epic Games has also announced that it will publish Inside developer Playdead Entertainment's next title, currently titled Game 3.

Rumbleverse is due to release on February 8 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.