Pro Overwatch Team Starts Cooking Show, Begins With These Delicious-Looking Meatballs

A big-time professional gaming team, TeamEnVy US, has launched a cooking show. Episode one of the appropriately titled "EnVy Eats" sees team member Timo "Taimou" Kettunen cooking something he knows well: meatballs. Apparently using his mother's recipe, Kettunen walks you through the process of making the dish--and it looks good.

Kettunen, who is from Finland, also offers up some choice advice in the video: "Don't kill yourself; don't hurt your hands, either. You need them for gaming." And regarding the massive amount of salt he adds to the mix, Kettunen says, "In Finland, the only worthy way of dying is either by domestic violence, alcoholism, or getting cardiac arrest--so we're going to put a lot of salt in." There are a few "balls" jokes, too (via Kotaku).

This video is labeled Episode 1, so presumably there will be more EnVy Eats episodes coming up next, potentially with other members of the team preparing their own favourite dishes.

In August, ESPN reported that Team EnVy received a $35 million investment from oil and gas magnate Kenneth Hersh to secure an Overwatch League team in Dallas.