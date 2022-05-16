Pro Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Player Denies Match-Fixing Allegations By Former Teammate

As the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive PGL Major Antwerp continues in Belgium, a former pro player has blown the whistle on a potential match-fixing scheme involving a former major champion.

Rustam “⁠5TRYK#R⁠” Alimkulov has alleged that in 2015, he and his teammates on Party--a non-sponsored team which included 2017 Krakow major champion Abay “⁠HObbit⁠” Khasenov--engaged in a match-fixing scheme. The team, according to the allegation, would purposely lose the first round of three straight matches in a qualifier for their home region's Minor Championship series and bet on the results. Alimkulov further alleges that the bets would have earned each player $5,000 if they were allowed, but the bookkeeper denied them.

Alimkulov presented multiple pieces of evidence as proof of his allegations, including chat logs between Khasenov and himself, Teamspeak recordings, in-game commentary during the matches allegedly affected, and screenshots of the bookkeeper's website. Khasenov denied the allegations via Twitter, saying, "I have never been involved in match-fixing. Fully prepared to assist in @ESIC_Official investigation."

Khasenov was the only player from Party to find mainstream success in CS:GO, winning the aforementioned 2017 PGL Major Krakow with Russia's Gambit Esports. He is currently signed with Cloud9 and competing in the ongoing PGL Major Antwerp.