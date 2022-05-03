Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time Remake Changes Developers

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has undergone a major change. Ubisoft confirmed today that development has shifted to Ubisoft Montreal, the original creators of the Sands of Time series.

Previously, Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai were developing the title. The developers at Ubisoft Montreal will "take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game" in an effort to produce the "best experience" possible. As for when the game will launch, Ubisoft said it'll debut "when it's ready."

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

"We want to thank you for all the continuous support and patience throughout the development," Ubisoft's statement goes on. "Rest assured that we will update you on the progress in a future update."

Whether or not the remake is being rebooted or if Ubisoft Montreal will continue working on what was already done is unknown.

Officially revealed during the September 2020 Ubisoft Forward event, the Prince of Persia remake's initial January 2021 launch date was delayed to March 2021. Two months later, Ubisoft would announce that the game had been delayed to an unspecified date in the future, so that the visuals, combat, and a new targeting system could be further refined for its PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S launch.

In October 2021, Ubisoft announced that the Sands of Time remake will launch sometime in 2022 or 2023, but whether or not this shift in development teams impacts the projected release date is unknown.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time originally released for PS2, Xbox, and GameCube back in 2003. The game was met with widespread critical acclaim at the time. GameSpot scored it 9/10 in our original Sands of Time review. "Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is a game that can be recommended wholeheartedly," we wrote. "It looks fantastic and features responsive controls, some original play mechanics, a good story, and plenty of thrilling adventure. In simplest terms: Do not miss out on this game."