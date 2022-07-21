Prime Gaming Members Can Now Redeem A Free Apex Legends Cosmetic Bundle For Wraith

Apex Legends' monthly Prime Gaming loot drop was announced today via the official Apex Legends Twitter account. The new "Fleur De Lethal" Prime Gaming bundle features a trio of matching cosmetics for Wraith and the Devotion LMG, and is available now for all Prime Gaming subscribers.

There's a win out there waiting for us.

Look sharp on your way to victory with the Fleur De Lethal Wraith, Royal Hunter Devotion, and matching banner frame ⚜️ Now available through #PrimeGaming.

🔗:https://t.co/y6RA2v3lwT pic.twitter.com/S144eHgJrZ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 21, 2022

The Fleur De Lethal Bundle includes the following cosmetic items:

Fleur De Lethal Wraith skin (Epic)

Royal Decree Wraith banner frame (Rare)

Royal Hunter Devotion weapon skin (Rare)

To claim the bundle, simply head over to the Apex Legends section of the Prime Gaming website and select "claim." The next time you sign into Apex Legends, you will be met with a pop-up confirming you've successfully redeemed the bundle.

Players who are not Prime Gaming members but still want to snag this month's Apex Legends loot can do so by signing up for a free Amazon Prime trial, which includes a Prime Gaming subscription. Even after the trial period ends, players will still have access to the skins they redeemed via the free trial.

Wraith's Fleur De Lethal skin is covered in fleur de lis symbols.

"Fleur De Lethal" is an obvious play on "fleur de lis," a French phrase meaning "lily-flower." The The Fleur de lis can often be seen in architecture, and even has its own Unicode symbol: ⚜. The symbol can also be found on the official seals and flags of various US states and cities, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans, Louisiana; Ocean Springs, Mississippi; Detroit, Michigan; Mobile, Alabama; and Louisville, Kentucky. Apex Legends players in these areas may especially want to get their hands on the Fleur De Lethal bundle, as all of the cosmetics in the bundle are covered in fleur de lis symbols, allowing players to represent their hometowns in-game.

The design coul also be a reference to Wraith's heritage--her first name, Renée, is of French origin.

