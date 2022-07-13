Prime Day Switch Deal: Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Is $45

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently discounted to $51 at Amazon during Prime Day 2022. If you want to save a bit more and don't mind waiting a few more days to play it, you can grab Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $45 at Super Saver (formerly Daily Steals) for $45 for a limited time. You have to enter promo code SPRFRE at checkout to get the full discount.

This deal comes with free shipping and is available until July 18. This is the biggest discount we've seen on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes since launch a few weeks ago.

It earned a 7/10 in our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review thanks to its great character development and fun action combat. A demo is available on the eShop if you’re interested in testing out the game before buying a copy.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes builds on the foundation laid by the original from 2017. There’s a big difference this time around, however, as you’ll see more than a few familiar faces from the critically acclaimed Fire Emblem: Three Houses, including Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Aside from the usual Musuo action, which has you facing off against hundreds of foes in large-scale battles, you’ll also be able to give commands to your army as you work to gain the upper hand.