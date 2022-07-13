Prime Day Switch Deal: Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Is $45
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is discounted at Super Saver for Prime Day.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently discounted to $51 at Amazon during Prime Day 2022. If you want to save a bit more and don't mind waiting a few more days to play it, you can grab Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $45 at Super Saver (formerly Daily Steals) for $45 for a limited time. You have to enter promo code SPRFRE at checkout to get the full discount.
This deal comes with free shipping and is available until July 18. This is the biggest discount we've seen on Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes since launch a few weeks ago.
It earned a 7/10 in our Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes review thanks to its great character development and fun action combat. A demo is available on the eShop if you’re interested in testing out the game before buying a copy.
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes builds on the foundation laid by the original from 2017. There’s a big difference this time around, however, as you’ll see more than a few familiar faces from the critically acclaimed Fire Emblem: Three Houses, including Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Aside from the usual Musuo action, which has you facing off against hundreds of foes in large-scale battles, you’ll also be able to give commands to your army as you work to gain the upper hand.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation