Prime Day Soundbar Deals 2021: LG, Samsung, TCL, And More To Expect

Amazon's biggest sale of the summer is around the corner, which means Prime Day soundbar deals will be plentiful starting June 21. Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line soundbar for your home theater or making your first-ever purchase, it's safe to assume Prime Day 2021 will have the soundbar and speaker deals you desire.

No Prime Day soundbar deals have emerged early--so far the early deals are for things like the Echo Show 5 and the second-generation Echo Buds--but last year there were plenty of prime soundbar deals to take advantage of--pun intended. This included brands like JBL, Q Acoustics, and Vizio, with discounts up to 40% off.

There are a few early deals to jump on now if you can't wait, specifically on name brands like TCL, LG, Yamaha, Polk Audio, and Samsung, but we don't know if they are going to stretch into next week as official Prime Day soundbar deals yet.

We're tracking every one of the best Prime Day deals throughout the sale, adding more great soundbar and speaker deals to this list as they appear. If you're needing a new TV to go with your new soundbar, we're also tracking the best Prime Day TV deals. Or if video games are next on your checklist, we have the best Prime Day PlayStation deals, Switch deals, and Xbox deals ready to go.