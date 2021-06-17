The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Prime Day Soundbar Deals 2021: LG, Samsung, TCL, And More To Expect
Prime Day approaches on June 21-22, and we'll be tracking the best Prime Day soundbar and speaker deals as they go live.
Amazon's biggest sale of the summer is around the corner, which means Prime Day soundbar deals will be plentiful starting June 21. Whether you're looking for a top-of-the-line soundbar for your home theater or making your first-ever purchase, it's safe to assume Prime Day 2021 will have the soundbar and speaker deals you desire.
No Prime Day soundbar deals have emerged early--so far the early deals are for things like the Echo Show 5 and the second-generation Echo Buds--but last year there were plenty of prime soundbar deals to take advantage of--pun intended. This included brands like JBL, Q Acoustics, and Vizio, with discounts up to 40% off.
There are a few early deals to jump on now if you can't wait, specifically on name brands like TCL, LG, Yamaha, Polk Audio, and Samsung, but we don't know if they are going to stretch into next week as official Prime Day soundbar deals yet.
We're tracking every one of the best Prime Day deals throughout the sale, adding more great soundbar and speaker deals to this list as they appear. If you're needing a new TV to go with your new soundbar, we're also tracking the best Prime Day TV deals. Or if video games are next on your checklist, we have the best Prime Day PlayStation deals, Switch deals, and Xbox deals ready to go.
TCL Alto 8i
$100 (was $180)
TCL's Alto 8i at $100 is an absolute steal, making this the perfect time to jump if you need a new soundbar. The Alto 8i 2.1-channel soundbar features Dolby Atmos surround sound, dual built-in subwoofers, and specialized sound modes for listening to TV, music, and more.
LG SL5Y 2.1
$187 (was $230)
Sitting near the top of LG's soundbar line, the SL5Y features 2.1 channel configurations and DTS Virtual:X technology to create a 3D sound that will enhance every movie night. Its built-in Bluetooth 4.2 tech will also let you connect your phone to play the latest hits with a crisp, clean sound.
Polk Audio Signa S2
$149 (was $200)
Polk Audio's Signa S2 is a mid-range soundbar that boasts top-of-the-line features at a modest price, included performance-tuned surround sound and Polk Adjust technology for crisper voice audio. As if the Signa S2 coming down to $149 wasn't a good enough deal, this bar also comes with a wireless subwoofer for filling the room with sound from your favorite show, movie, or game.
JBL Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
$200 (was $360)
Normally $360, this JBL soundbar is $160 off ahead of Prime Day, offering a slim soundbar with Dolby Digital, JBL surround sound, and 300W of power. It comes with a wireless 6.5-inch subwoofer for deep bass and immersive sound, whether you're playing games or watching TV/movies.
Samsung HW-Q900T Soundbar
$769 (was $1,300)
Stock is limited, but right now Samsung's HW-Q900T soundbar is at its lowest price yet. This 7.1.2-channel soundbar features speakers on both corners of the soundbar for a wider range of audio, and Alexa comes built in for voice control. It offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio playback.
Sony SSCS3 Floor-Standing Speaker
$158 (was $200)
Sony's SSCS3 Floor-Standing Speaker will enhance any home theater system with its high-resolution, reinforced audio. It includes a 3-way, 4-speaker bass-reflex system, a 5-inch woofer for low frequencies, and clear faceplate edges that eliminate extra noise.
Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers
$80 (was $100)
If the Polk Signa S2 is the soundbar of your choosing, these companion bookshelf speaks make for a perfect extra perk. These speakers are engineered with Polk's patented Dynamic Balance technology, creating a balanced sound with equal attention to all frequencies.
