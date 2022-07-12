Prime Day: Razer Mandalorian And Boba Fett Xbox Controllers On Sale For $150

If you’re in the market for a new Xbox controller, consider taking a closer look at these Star Wars-themed gamepads from Razer--both of which are discounted for Prime Day. The Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro and Boba Fett wireless controllers are currently on sale for just $150, down from $180, making this one of the better sales we’ve seen throughout the year.

Be sure to check out some of our favorite Xbox Prime Day deals to get the most out of your new controller, as some of today's hottest games are currently on sale. And if Razer’s discounted controller isn’t a perfect fit for your needs, we’ve compiled a list of the best Xbox controllers.