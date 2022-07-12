Prime Day: Razer Mandalorian And Boba Fett Xbox Controllers On Sale For $150

Razer's limited edition controllers are discounted for Prime Day.

If you’re in the market for a new Xbox controller, consider taking a closer look at these Star Wars-themed gamepads from Razer--both of which are discounted for Prime Day. The Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro and Boba Fett wireless controllers are currently on sale for just $150, down from $180, making this one of the better sales we’ve seen throughout the year.

Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Wireless Controller

$150 (was $180)

Aside from its slick, Boba Fett-inspired design, one of the coolest parts of Razer’s controller is its included charging stand. This lets you easily display (and charge) your gamepad when not in use. The wireless controller features a custom battery pack that clicks into the docking station and provides 12 hours of gaming on a full charge. Rounding out the package you’ll find impulse triggers that provide tactile feedback, textured grips, and compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Controller

$150 (was $180)

The Mandalorian version of the controller offers a nearly identical spec sheet, although it comes with a sleek, silver design inspired by the hit Disney+ show.

Be sure to check out some of our favorite Xbox Prime Day deals to get the most out of your new controller, as some of today's hottest games are currently on sale. And if Razer’s discounted controller isn’t a perfect fit for your needs, we’ve compiled a list of the best Xbox controllers.

