Prime Day PS4 And PS5 Deals 2021: Best PlayStation Discounts So Far

Pre-Prime Day PlayStation deals are already starting to go live--check out the best deals for PS5 and PS4 owners ahead of Amazon's big sale.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset

$160 (was $180)
See at Amazon

PlayStation HD Camera

$50 (was $60)
See at Amazon

WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive

$100 (was $180)
See at Best Buy

PS Plus 1-year membership

$39.50 (was $60)
See at eBay

PS Now 1-year membership

$42.74 (was $60)
See at Green Man Gaming

Demon's Souls

$59 (was $70)
See at Amazon

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition

$60 (was $70)
See at Amazon

The Nioh Collection

$60 (was $70)
See at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II

$29.39 (was $60)
See at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima

$40 (was $60)
See at Amazon

Death Stranding

$19.88 (was $40)
See at Walmart

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will bring a huge wave of gaming deals when it kicks off later this month (June 21-22, if reports are true), and there's sure to be no shortage of Prime Day PlayStation deals. Now that we're over six months out from the PS5's launch, we're starting to see more PS5 deals on games and even some accessories, and PS4 deals are already out in full force thanks to Sony's Days of Play sale. In the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day 2021, we'll be tracking all the best Prime Day PlayStation deals as we spot them, but for now, here's an overview of what to expect from Prime Day's PS4 and PS5 deals along with some great discounts to take advantage of now.

When more information on Amazon Prime Day 2021 is available, we'll be updating this story so you can stay on top of the best PS4 and PS5 Prime Day deals. In the meantime, check out more of our Prime Day 2021 guides, including the best Prime Day deals to expect, how to get Amazon Prime for free, and tips for saving the most money on Prime Day. Plus, catch up on the best Prime Day tech deals and Prime Day TV deals.

Prime Day PS5 console deals

If you're still looking to buy a PS5 console, the most you can hope for during Prime Day is a PS5 restock, either at Amazon or (more likely) other stores looking to steal some of Amazon's thunder. Amazon restocks have been few and far between, but retailers like GameStop, Walmart, and Best Buy have been a bit more consistent with their restocks, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a PS5 drop to pull people to their site during Prime Day.

Still, because of how few times Amazon has restocked the PS5 since launch, it's also not unrealistic to think the retailer may be stockpiling consoles for Prime Day.

PS5

$500; includes disc drive
Check stock at Amazon

PS5 Digital

$400; no disc drive for physical games
Check stock at Amazon

Prime Day PS5 headset deals

The official PS5 headset is easier to find in stock than it once was, but we haven't seen a discount on it since launch. That doesn't mean Prime Day headset deals won't include the Pulse 3D wireless headset, but what we can count on is some great deals on third-party headsets. In fact, our pick for the best PS5 headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, is already on sale now. Fortunately, many PlayStation headsets are compatible with both PS4 and PS5, so you have a wide range of choices, and you can expect to see more headset deals closer to Prime Day.

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

$99
See at Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Headset

$160 (was $180)
See at Amazon

Nubwo G06 Wireless Gaming Headset

$52.19 (was $80) with coupon on listing
See at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Gaming Headset

$60 (was $80)
See at Amazon

Prime Day PS5 controller deals

If you own a PS5, you might be looking to pick an extra controller this Prime Day--maybe you're eyeing one of the two new DualSense shades released recently, Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. PS5 controllers cost $70 (and Cosmic Red is $5 more), so picking up a second or third one will cost you a decent chunk of change, but there's a chance we'll see PS5 Prime Day controller deals this year.

DualSense Controller

$67 (was $70)
See at Amazon

Midnight Black

$70
See at Amazon

Cosmic Red

$75
See at Amazon

Prime Day external hard drive deals

Most PS5 and PS4 owners have to pick up an external drive to expand their console's storage at some point, so it's never a bad idea to pick one up if it's on sale and you haven't taken the plunge yet. Prime Day hard drive deals are sure to feature the top brands, including Western Digital and Seagate, and there are already great discounts on some of our picks for the best external hard drives and SSDs. These external drives can store PS5 and PS4 games, and you can play PS4 games off them directly, but you'll have to move any PS5 games back over to your internal SSD in order to play them. Still, having an external hard drive or SSD on hand helps free up space on your internal SSD for downloading new next-gen games.

WD Easystore 5TB External Hard Drive

$100 (was $180)
See at Best Buy

Seagate 4TB External Hard Drive

$90 (was $100)
See at Amazon

WD Elements 2TB External Hard Drive

$63 (was $130)
See at Amazon

WD 2TB My Passport External Hard Drive

$65 (was $80)
See at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

$160 (was $250)
See at Amazon

WD 500GB My Passport External SSD

$85 (was $120)
See at Amazon

Prime Day PS5 accessory deals

Days of Play has brought a rare discount on one official PS5 accessory: the PlayStation HD camera, which is down to $50 ahead of Prime Day. It's an excellent pick-up for those looking to stream their gameplay, offering 1080p capture with background removal tools and the ability to add yourself to gameplay videos while broadcasting in picture-in-picture mode. Unfortunately, discounts on other first-party PS5 accessories, like the DualSense Charging Station, haven't yet popped up, but we'll be keeping a close eye on them come Prime Day. However, if you don't want to wait on Sony's first-party peripherals to drop in price, there are similar, highly rated alternatives from third-party sellers on Amazon, like the NexiGo Dobe PS5 controller charging station that's on sale for under $14 right now. These are worth considering if you're looking to save money as you expand your PS5 setup.

PlayStation HD Camera

$50 (was $60)
See at Amazon

PlayStation DualSense Charging Station

$30
See at Amazon

NexiGo Dobe PS5 Charging Station

$13.59 (was $19)
See at Amazon

PS5 Media Remote

$30
See at Amazon

PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station

$16 (was $25)
See at Amazon

DualShock 4 Back-Button Attachment

$15 (was $20)
See at GameStop

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel For PS5/PS4

$236 (was $400)
See at Amazon

Prime Day PlayStation Plus deals

We have a pretty good idea of what to expect around Prime Day PS Plus deals--usually, Sony's online gaming membership drops to around $40 for Prime Day. That's a nice 20 bucks off the usual $60 list price, but you can usually find 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions for even cheaper if you're willing to shop sites like eBay and CDKeys. Thanks to Days of Play, there are some great PS Plus deals available right now, so you can snag a digital code on sale and start playing online (and claim June's free PS Plus games) right away.

PS Plus 1-year membership

$39.50 (was $60)
See at eBay

PS Plus 1-year membership

$39.69 (was $60)
See at CDKeys

PS Plus 1-year membership

$42.74 (was $60)
See at Green Man Gaming

PS Plus 1-year membership

$45 (was $60)
See at Amazon

PS Plus 1-year membership

$45 (was $60)
See at Best Buy

Prime Day PlayStation Now deals

You can try out PlayStation's cloud gaming service for less in June. Ahead of Prime Day, PlayStation Now is on sale at multiple retailers, with 12-month memberships going for as low as $42.74 and 3-month memberships dropping to just under $20. PlayStation Now gives you access to more than 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games on demand, with new games cycling in every month and playable on PS4, PS5, or PC.

PS Now 3-month membership

$19 (was $25)
See at Green Man Gaming

PS Now 3-month membership

$20 (was $25)
See at Amazon

PS Now 3-month membership

$20 (was $25)
See at Best Buy

PS Now 1-year membership

$42.74 (was $60)
See at Green Man Gaming

PS Now 1-year membership

$45 (was $60)
See at Amazon

PS Now 1-year membership

$45 (was $60)
See at Best Buy

Prime Day PS5 and PS4 game deals

Sony's Days of Play sale ends June 9, a couple of weeks before Prime Day, but we'd expect to see those same PS5 game deals resurface, hopefully with an even steeper discount. Right now, $70 games like Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, MLB The Show 21, and The Nioh Collection are $10 off, dropping them to $60. We wouldn't be surprised if Amazon bumped them down by another $5 to $10 come Prime Day, but since this is the first year where PS5 games will be on sale during Prime Day, it's hard to say just how hard Amazon will push PS5 game deals.

Prime Day PS4 deals will offer a great opportunity to snag any last-gen games you may have missed out on for cheap, and the best part is that both PS4 and PS5 owners can take advantage of them. Those who haven't managed to get their hands on a PS5 yet can take advantage of any PS4 game deals knowing those physical games can be played on PS5 in the future too (at least, if you get the disc drive version of the console).

PS4's PlayStation Hits are currently down to $10 each as part of Days of Play, and this is usually the case during Prime Day as well--so if you're considering picking up older PS4 games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Bloodborne, or Uncharted 4, there's really no need to wait until Prime Day when they're currently on sale. More recent PS4 releases like The Last of Us Part II ($30), Ghost of Tsushima ($40), and Death Stranding ($20) are already back down to their Black Friday prices as well.

Realistically, we'd expect Prime Day 2021 to recycle a lot of Days of Play's first-party PlayStation deals. What'll be more interesting to see is how low third-party PS4 and PS5 games go, including Ubisoft titles like Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Demon's Souls

$60 (was $70)
See at Amazon

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

$40 (was $50)
See at Amazon

The Nioh Collection

$60 (was $70)
See at Amazon

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

$50 (was $60)
See at Amazon

MLB The Show 21

$59 (was $70)
See at Walmart

Ghost of Tsushima

$40 (was $60)
See at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II

$30 (was $60)
See at Amazon

Death Stranding

$20 (was $40)
See at Walmart

God of War

$10 (was $20)
See at Amazon

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

$10 (was $20)
See at Walmart

Uncharted 4

$10 (was $20)
See at Walmart

Bloodborne

$10 (was $20)
See at Walmart

Horizon Zero Dawn

$10 (was $20)
See at Amazon

Gran Turismo Sport

$10 (was $20)
See at Amazon

Until Dawn

$10 (was $20)
See at Amazon

The Last of Us Remastered

$10 (was $20)
See at Walmart

