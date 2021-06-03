Prime Day Phone Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 3 XL, And More Early Discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming on June 21 and 22. Though plenty of Prime Day phone deals are surely coming on those exact dates, Amazon isn't waiting for the big day to roll out its discounts, and some of its competitors have joined in. The retailer is already discounting prices on a few Android phone models, especially in last year's Samsung Galaxy line. Just like last year, most of the early Prime Day phone deals this year aren't on the latest models, but you can get rewarded for your patience with a hefty discount on a model that's only about a year old. You can, however, save $100 on an unlocked 2021 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.

As more early Prime Day deals start to go live, we'll be updating this roundup with all the best Prime Day cell phone deals as they appear. In the meantime, catch up on more of our Prime Day 2021 guides, including how to get Amazon Prime for free and tips for saving the most money on Prime Day. For other gadgets and home electronics, be sure to check out our Prime Day tech deals and Prime Day TV deals. And if you're picking up a new phone this Prime Day for cloud gaming (whether that's with xCloud, Nvidia GeForce Now, or another service), check out our recommendations for the best phone controllers and mobile clips.