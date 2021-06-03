The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Prime Day Phone Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 3 XL, And More Early Discounts
More Amazon Prime Day phone deals are coming, but you can already save on a few Android models, including Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming on June 21 and 22. Though plenty of Prime Day phone deals are surely coming on those exact dates, Amazon isn't waiting for the big day to roll out its discounts, and some of its competitors have joined in. The retailer is already discounting prices on a few Android phone models, especially in last year's Samsung Galaxy line. Just like last year, most of the early Prime Day phone deals this year aren't on the latest models, but you can get rewarded for your patience with a hefty discount on a model that's only about a year old. You can, however, save $100 on an unlocked 2021 Samsung Galaxy S21 5G.
As more early Prime Day deals start to go live, we'll be updating this roundup with all the best Prime Day cell phone deals as they appear. In the meantime, catch up on more of our Prime Day 2021 guides, including how to get Amazon Prime for free and tips for saving the most money on Prime Day. For other gadgets and home electronics, be sure to check out our Prime Day tech deals and Prime Day TV deals. And if you're picking up a new phone this Prime Day for cloud gaming (whether that's with xCloud, Nvidia GeForce Now, or another service), check out our recommendations for the best phone controllers and mobile clips.
Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB Smartphone
$270 (was $1,000)
The Google Pixel 3XL is well-regarded, so even though Google no longer carries the device you may still want to pick one up at a bargain. This water-resistant phone features a great camera that can manage low-light and wide shots. It also supports wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
$700 (was $800)
If you're shopping for a 5G phone, the Galaxy S21 is a great model. It sports a high-quality camera with 8K video, an "intelligent" power system that manages your usage to maximize battery life, and of course, 5G speeds.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
$600 (was $700)
The Galaxy 20 Fan Edition (aka "FE") is a less expensive version of last year's Galaxy 20 Ultra that packs a lot of the same features. You'll get a nice triple camera, waterproofing, and 5G. The price is already lower than a higher-end new Galaxy, and now you can save another $100.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
$1,100 (was $1,300)
The polar opposite of the Galaxy FE, the S20 Ultra is the most expensive Galaxy model released last year. It sports a huge battery so you can use it all day, and its camera features a whopping 108-megapixel sensor and 100x zoom lens. It's pricey compared to some other Galaxy models, but it's also gotten a deeper discount at $200.
