Prime Day Monitor Deals: 1080p, 1440p, And Ultrawide Gaming Monitors
From LG to Alienware and Acer, here are the top gaming monitor deals we're seeing ahead of Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day has been officially confirmed for June 21-22, which means there are just a few more weeks until the retailer's biggest sale outside of Black Friday. Prime Day is a massive two-day event stacked with deals, especially across the tech and gaming space, which makes it the perfect time to shop for a new PC monitor. From extravagant ultrawide displays to lighting fast HD ones, you should have many Prime Day monitor deals to browse this year, and we'll be here to round up the best ones for gamers.
While some early Prime Day TV deals are already live, there aren't any official Prime Day gaming monitor deals yet, but there are still some solid monitor discounts popping up at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. That's a good thing for those who aren't subscribed to Amazon Prime, as you don't need to sign up to take advantage of the great deals available now. But if you want to shop Prime Day 2021, you'll have to sign up for the free 30-day trial--or brush up on the other ways you can get Amazon Prime for free--ahead of the festivities.
The gaming monitor deals already on offer feature some great picks, including the popular Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved monitor and standout LG 27GL850-B 27-inch monitor, which is still one of the best 1440p gaming monitors out there. You can expect to see more Prime Day monitor deals as we get closer to June 21, and we'll continue updating this page with the best offers as we see them go live.
Gaming monitors also come in many shapes and sizes, especially when compared to more standardized TVs. For more info and recommendations, check out our guide to the best 144HZ gaming monitors, 240Hz monitors, and 4K monitors on the market as well as a breakdown of what HDR means for monitors and all the differences between IPS, VA, and TN panels.
LG 27GL850-B 27" QHD Monitor
$387 (was $500)
LG's 27-inch GL850 was one of the best monitors to launch in 2019 and remains a firm favorite today, and it's not hard to see why. It delivers the sweet spot of resolution and refresh rate, with a 1440p and 144Hz panel that supports both AMD FreeSync and has Nvidia G-Sync certification. The Nano-IPS panel delivers rich colors with high accuracy, with a 10-bit supported color gamut and 125% sRGB coverage. There's minimal HDR support (no VESA certifications here), but that's a small concession for a monitor with this many features for such a low price.
See our LG 27GL850 monitor review.
LG 32GN650-B 32" QHD Monitor
$337 (was $400)
So many 1440p monitors stick to the standard 27-inch display size, but if you're looking for something a bit bigger, then LG has a great alternative with its 32GN650-B. This is quite a different monitor from the 27GN850 though--for starters, it uses a VA panel instead of IPS, which will be great if you usually play games in darker rooms where its deeper contrast can stand out. It does feature AMD FreeSync support but doesn't have Nvidia G-Sync certification (you can still toggle on manually, but it might not work too well). That said, with its 165Hz refresh rate you'll be more than capable of keeping up with fast online action, and at this size, you can enjoy immersive single-player games too.
Alienware 25 AW2521HF 24.5" FHD Monitor
$330 (was $400)
If you're content with sticking to 1080p but want a display with a bit more color accuracy, then Alienware's AW2521HF might fit the bill. It utilizes an IPS panel to achieve 125% sRGB coverage, allows for refresh rates up to 240Hz, and features AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. That's a lot for a 25-inch panel, but its premium qualities extend to the space grey chassis with customizable lighting on the back. You're paying extra for all these features, but it's tough to argue when a monitor performs this well while also looking this good.
Dell S2421HGF 24" FHD Monitor
$170 (was $180)
Sometimes you just need a monitor that is all about speed, and that's exactly what the Dell S2421HGF hones in on. It's a 1080p display with a TN panel, which means you won't be getting the crispest image or best color accuracy out of the box. What you will be getting, however, is a panel that's one of the fastest out there in terms of pixel response times, ensuring you're getting the best possible experience for fast-paced online shooters or similarly competitive games. It's also a great pick-up if you're just looking for a solid monitor on a tighter budget, especially considering Dell's standout build quality at this price point.
Alienware AW3420DW 34" Curved WQHD Monitor
$880 (was $1,000)
Ultrawide displays can be extremely expensive, but there's an argument to be made for Alienware's AW3420DW finding a good middle ground. It's a 34-inch display with a resolution of 3440x1440, which gives you a high pixel density across its curved screen. The IPS panel is fast, too, with a refresh rate of 144Hz and all the color accuracy you'd expect from this panel type. It omits HDR entirely (which is down to the age of this model) but given how hit or miss that feature can be and what premium it attaches to the price, you might not see this as a disadvantage--especially when you're paying under $900 for one of the best ultrawide monitors on the market.
Gigabyte G34WQC 34" WQHD Monitor
$420 (was $450)
Great ultrawide monitors don't need to cost the same as (or more than) two individual ones anymore. The Gigabyte G34WQC is one such option, cramming 3440x1440 pixels into a 34-inch display with a VA panel. That means both a great pixel density rating and great contrast, which should work well if you're planning to play games in dimmer environments. Better still is the 165Hz refresh rate and curved display that lets you keep an eye on all the details while it's fluidly flowing by. This monitor supports HDR, too, with VESA DisplayHDR400 certification ensuring a better-than-average experience with it turned on. At less than $450, there's a lot to love here.
Acer Nitro XV340CK 34" WQHD Monitor
$350 (was $470) | Certified refurbished
Another great budget pick for ultrawide monitors is the Acer Nitro XV340CK, which features many similarities to the Gigabyte G34WQC but with some key differences. For starters, this is an IPS panel instead of a VA one, which means better color accuracy but worse black levels. The Acer Nitro does come with HDR10 support but lacks any VESA certifications like the Gigabyte. Both, however, feature the same 3440x1440 resolution in a 34-inch body, as well as a refresh rate of 144Hz. There's a difference in price, too, with the Acer Nitro on sale for just $400. Having competition like this in the ultrawide space is great, especially at this price point.
Amazon Warehouse currently has the display down to $380, but you can pick up an Acer-certified refurbished Nitro XV340CK for just $350 at eBay right now.
