Prime Day Monitor Deals: 1080p, 1440p, And Ultrawide Gaming Monitors

Amazon Prime Day has been officially confirmed for June 21-22, which means there are just a few more weeks until the retailer's biggest sale outside of Black Friday. Prime Day is a massive two-day event stacked with deals, especially across the tech and gaming space, which makes it the perfect time to shop for a new PC monitor. From extravagant ultrawide displays to lighting fast HD ones, you should have many Prime Day monitor deals to browse this year, and we'll be here to round up the best ones for gamers.

While some early Prime Day TV deals are already live, there aren't any official Prime Day gaming monitor deals yet, but there are still some solid monitor discounts popping up at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. That's a good thing for those who aren't subscribed to Amazon Prime, as you don't need to sign up to take advantage of the great deals available now. But if you want to shop Prime Day 2021, you'll have to sign up for the free 30-day trial--or brush up on the other ways you can get Amazon Prime for free--ahead of the festivities.

The gaming monitor deals already on offer feature some great picks, including the popular Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch curved monitor and standout LG 27GL850-B 27-inch monitor, which is still one of the best 1440p gaming monitors out there. You can expect to see more Prime Day monitor deals as we get closer to June 21, and we'll continue updating this page with the best offers as we see them go live.

Gaming monitors also come in many shapes and sizes, especially when compared to more standardized TVs. For more info and recommendations, check out our guide to the best 144HZ gaming monitors, 240Hz monitors, and 4K monitors on the market as well as a breakdown of what HDR means for monitors and all the differences between IPS, VA, and TN panels.