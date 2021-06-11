The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Prime Day Laptop Deals: Razer, Apple, Dell, And More
From sleek and powerful ultrabooks to powerful gaming laptops, here are all the deals you can grab before and during Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day has been officially confirmed for June 21-22, which means there's just a few days left until the retailer's biggest sale outside of Black Friday. Prime Day is a great time to shop for some new tech, making it an opportunity to upgrade your personal computing situation. We've rounded up the best Prime Day laptop deals ahead of the two-day event, with some amazing deals already on offer before Amazon discounts more for its big sale.
Last year, we saw great deals on many popular ultrabooks and gaming laptops, including the enduring Dell XPS 13 line, HP Spectre X360, Razer Blade 15-Inch, and Microsoft Surface Laptops. It's likely that a lot of these will be on sale again this year, albeit their 2020 models that are now making way for newer 2021 models currently. There's nothing wrong with a 2020 laptop though, especially one that might be equipped with AMD's 4000 series CPUs or RTX 20-series graphics cards.
Deals for many of these exact models are already on sale, too, with early deal selections from Dell, Asus, Razer, and more. There's great discounts on similar models as well, including the Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and even Apple's latest M1-powered MacBook Pro.
While some early Prime Day TV deals are already live, there aren't any official Prime Day laptop deals yet, but these are available today if you can't wait. That's a good thing if you aren't subscribed to Amazon Prime, as you don't need to sign up to take advantage of the great deals available today. But if you want to shop Prime Day 2021, you'll have to sign up for the free 30-day trial--or brush up on the other ways you can get Amazon Prime for free--ahead of the big sale. It's also possible to get $20 in Amazon credit for free to spend during Prime Day. You may want a monitor to go alongside your laptop for a two-screen setup, and we've already rounded up Prime Day monitor deals, too. Also, make sure to check out our breakdowns of the best Prime Day PS5 deals, Switch deals, tech deals, and smartphone deals.
Dell XPS 13 (9310) 13.4" FHD+ Touch Laptop
$1,480 (was $1,660)
Dell's XPS 13 is one of the easiest ultrabooks to recommend. The XPS line has been consistently fantastic, with its stunning design, slim screen bezels, fantastic keyboard, and consistent performance. This model comes equipped with Intel's 11th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. That makes it one of the few laptops that qualifies for Intel's Evo program, which lets you know you're getting some of the best performance on the market today.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" Touch-Screen Laptop
$899 (was $1,299)
Microsoft's Surface Laptops have been great go-to devices that strike a good balance of being both sleek and powerful. While the design has endured for multiple generations now, you're still getting a top-of-the-line keyboard, an accurate 13.5-inch touch display, and a gorgeous matte black aluminum chassis. Pair that with 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core-i5, and a slew of ports (that aren't just USB-C), and you've got a capable machine that can go anywhere with you.
Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020
$1,400 (was $1,800)
The Razer Blade is as close as you can get to a gaming laptop with the profile of a MacBook, and even though it's due for a hardware refresh there's still some great deals on 2020 models. Just like this powerful Razer Blade 15 Base configuration, which comes equipped with an RTX 2060, a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 (6 Cores/ 12 Threads) CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That should be more than enough horsepower for popular shooters like Apex Legends and Fortnite, while also providing enough processing grunt for mobile video rendering and editing.
Dell XPS 17 (9700) 17" UHD+ Laptop
$2,750 (was $3,300)
While Dell's XPS 13-line balances performance with portability, its XPS 17 line is for a more power-hungry user. While it's still relatively thin for a laptop of this size, you'll benefit from the 10th-generation Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and RTX 2060 for graphics. That's all the encoding and rendering prowess you need for a fast and efficient laptop that can easily be popped into a backpack, and although you're paying for that luxury you are able to snag it for an attractive price today.
Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip
$1,199 (was $1,299)
This might not be the best price on Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, but you're still saving on the amazing M1-powered laptop that launched last year. Apple's first attempt at producing its own processor has been a massive success, with the MacBook Pro helping the chip push itself even further with the addition of a fan for cooling. There's still the OLED touchbar at the keyboard, but the keyboard itself is also the latest iteration that does away with those terrible butterfly switches. It's one of the best thin and light laptops around.
Dell Inspiron (5406) 14" FHD 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop
$882 ($980)
If the Dell XPS 13 is just a bit too high for your budget but you like the performance it offers, then Dell's Inspiron range has become a great middle ground for exactly that. You get an Intel 11th-generation Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, which is almost on par with the above Dell XPS 13. But instead of just a 13-inch display, the Inspiron comes equipped with a 14-inch FHD touch display in a convertible design, which gives it a bit more flexibility if that's what you need.
Asus ZenBook Flip S 13" 4K OLED Laptop
$1,498 (was $1,550)
Asus is known to make some impressively thin and powerful laptops too, and this ZenBook Flip S 13 laptop is no exception to that rule. The near bezel-less display crams in a 4K resolution with an extremely impressive OLED panel that can display HDR content with up to 400 nits of brightness. That will come in handy with the laptops convertible design for content consumption, but when you want to get some work done you can equally depend on the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for storage. That's an impressive package in a small, and discounted, package.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13.3" AMOLED Laptop
$687 (was $1,000)
Chromebooks are extremely popular choices for students and users who just need something to get through light workloads and word processing, but Samsung has managed to turn even the most modest of laptops into a premium piece of tech. The 13-inch Galaxy Chromebook comes with an AMOLED display, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage, which brings it ever closer to the entry specifications of ultrabooks. You will of course have to be comfortable with ChromeOS and its limitations, but if you're willing to pay a bit more this is one Chromebook that you'll keep around for a long time.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals
- When Is Amazon Prime Day 2021: Dates, Deals, And What To Expect
- Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Live Now
- Prime Day PS4 And PS5 Deals 2021: Best PlayStation Discounts So Far
- + Show More Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals Links (4)
- Prime Day Switch Deals: Best Nintendo Switch Discounts So Far
- Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2021: 4K, OLED, And More
- Prime Day Monitor Deals: 1080p, 1440p, And Ultrawide Gaming Monitors
- Prime Day Phone Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21, Google Pixel 3 XL, And More Early Discounts
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation