Prime Day Laptop Deals: Razer, Apple, Dell, And More

Amazon Prime Day has been officially confirmed for June 21-22, which means there's just a few days left until the retailer's biggest sale outside of Black Friday. Prime Day is a great time to shop for some new tech, making it an opportunity to upgrade your personal computing situation. We've rounded up the best Prime Day laptop deals ahead of the two-day event, with some amazing deals already on offer before Amazon discounts more for its big sale.

Last year, we saw great deals on many popular ultrabooks and gaming laptops, including the enduring Dell XPS 13 line, HP Spectre X360, Razer Blade 15-Inch, and Microsoft Surface Laptops. It's likely that a lot of these will be on sale again this year, albeit their 2020 models that are now making way for newer 2021 models currently. There's nothing wrong with a 2020 laptop though, especially one that might be equipped with AMD's 4000 series CPUs or RTX 20-series graphics cards.

Deals for many of these exact models are already on sale, too, with early deal selections from Dell, Asus, Razer, and more. There's great discounts on similar models as well, including the Dell XPS 13, Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, and even Apple's latest M1-powered MacBook Pro.

While some early Prime Day TV deals are already live, there aren't any official Prime Day laptop deals yet, but these are available today if you can't wait. That's a good thing if you aren't subscribed to Amazon Prime, as you don't need to sign up to take advantage of the great deals available today. But if you want to shop Prime Day 2021, you'll have to sign up for the free 30-day trial--or brush up on the other ways you can get Amazon Prime for free--ahead of the big sale. It's also possible to get $20 in Amazon credit for free to spend during Prime Day. You may want a monitor to go alongside your laptop for a two-screen setup, and we've already rounded up Prime Day monitor deals, too. Also, make sure to check out our breakdowns of the best Prime Day PS5 deals, Switch deals, tech deals, and smartphone deals.