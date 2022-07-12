Prime Day GPU Deal: Upgrade Your PC Gaming Setup With This RTX 3060 For $380

When it comes to gaming, you can't beat a PC when it comes to pure graphical horsepower. All of that technology does command a premium price though, but fortunately Prime Day has a few deals lined up that'll see a brand-new GPU sent your way.

The beating technological heart on offer is the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB GDDR6 GPU, which is currently on sale for $380 at Amazon. For that price, the Zotac has a lot of attractive numbers attached to it and the promise of some heavy-duty gaming.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12GB GDDR6 GPU To avoid getting too technical though, the gist of this particular GPU is that it's definitely a step up when compared to the GTX 1060 line, but not that much of a dramatic leap for owners of the RTX 2060 GPUs. It's also a card that is designed to be unappealing to cryptocurrency miners, as some fancy technology allows it to detect when an Ethereum mining algorithm is used and then slash the hash rate of that operation in half. But for gaming? It's a solid GPU for 1080p and 1440p gaming at 60fps, although you'll have to make some graphical compromises if you're planning on entering the 4K sphere of gaming. The rest of your PC will need to be up to spec to get the best possible performance out of this card, but for its current discounted price, it's a pretty good deal to consider if your upgrade budget is limited. See at Amazon

For gaming deals that are more plug and play in nature, Amazon has a number of deals to check out until Prime Day ends on July 13.