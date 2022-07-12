Prime Day Gaming Deal: Save Big On This Awesome Xbox Controller

The core shape is chunky yet comfortable, and it's outfitted with six additional buttons that can be remapped. These include four extra triggers and two extra bumpers that can be fine-tuned via the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app.

The other inputs are also tournament-level tweaks to existing Xbox controller architecture, such as triggers that can be switched to a more sensitive mode and come equipped with stop-switches, face buttons and a D-pad that are constructed from tactile action inputs for hyper-responsive actuation, and interchangeable thumbsticks. Throw in the non-slip rubber grips, and you'll be able to easily use the controller for a whole day without having to worry about losing your grip on it.