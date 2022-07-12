Prime Day Gaming Deal: Save Big On This Awesome Xbox Controller
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is an excellent Xbox controller for competitive gaming.
If you're looking for a competitive edge when you play Xbox and PC games, then this Prime Day deal on the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is worth looking at. While the default Xbox Wireless controller is a superb piece of ergonomic hardware, the Wolverine V2 provides more options for customization. It also comes in two color schemes, and depending on your tastes, you can grab it in sleek black or a bright white finish. It's worth noting that this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.
Razer Chroma Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller
The core shape is chunky yet comfortable, and it's outfitted with six additional buttons that can be remapped. These include four extra triggers and two extra bumpers that can be fine-tuned via the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox app.
The other inputs are also tournament-level tweaks to existing Xbox controller architecture, such as triggers that can be switched to a more sensitive mode and come equipped with stop-switches, face buttons and a D-pad that are constructed from tactile action inputs for hyper-responsive actuation, and interchangeable thumbsticks. Throw in the non-slip rubber grips, and you'll be able to easily use the controller for a whole day without having to worry about losing your grip on it.
As a Razer device, it naturally has plenty of RGB lighting which has been applied in a classy manner along the front of the controller. It's definitely a Razer controller when you look at it, but at least it's not an ostentatious example. For more Prime Day gaming accessories, check out GameSpot's roundups on DualSense controller discounts, gaming laptop sales, and PS Plus subscription deals.
