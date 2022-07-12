Prime Day Game Deal: Far Cry 6 Is Only $13 At Amazon

Far Cry 6 is available for one of its lowest prices ever.

Amazon is offering a huge discount on Far Cry 6 for Prime Day, with the open-world shooter now listed for just $13. The deal applies to both Xbox and PlayStation versions, making it a great time to check out the over-the-top action.

Far Cry 6 follows Dani Rojas, a citizen of the tropical island of Yara, as they fight to free its people from the tyrannical rule of its government. Your main adversary is Anton Castillo--played by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad fame. Aside from some impressive star power, Far Cry 6 offers a gorgeous, tropical world to explore, dozens of overpowered weapons to acquire, and enough side quests to keep you busy for hours.

It might not be a perfect game, but our Far Cry 6 review found it to be an exciting FPS--and one that successfully brings the series to new-gen platforms.

“Far Cry games have long been gigantic open-world affairs, providing players with all sorts of things to do, from driving different vehicles to flying around with wingsuits to hunting animals to experiencing side missions,” wrote critic Phil Hornshaw. “As revolutionary guerrilla Dani Rojas, all those options are available to you again in Far Cry 6--and more.”

Far Cry 6 Video Review
