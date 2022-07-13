Prime Day Deal: Save $80 On This Samsung Soundbar

When you buy a new fancy TV to play games and watch your favorite movies, you know the picture is going to look great, but the sound is another story. Thinner displays often sacrifice audio quality on their built-in speakers, and you're going to want a great soundbar so the sound can make what you're seeing. Luckily, this Prime Day deal on a Samsung soundbar lets you do that at a great price.

Normally $200, the Samsung A450/ZA soundbar is available right now for only $118. It's a 2.1-channel soundbar and comes with a wireless subwoofer that you can place discretely to get much better bass. There are certain soundbars that advertise "built-in" subwoofers, but trust us: You do not want them.

This particular package comes with the soundbar, subwoofer, and remote. It doesn't come with rear speakers, but you can easily add some later if you decide you want a complete surround-sound experience. One thing to keep in mind is this model does not come with HDMI ARC, so you will be using another option like optical or Bluetooth.

Samsung A450/ZA

However, Rtings.com found the soundbar to have excellently low latency via an optical connection, meaning it'll be great for games with quick-moving action as well as for movies with a lot of dialogue. If you really want to, the Bluetooth option lets you go wireless, though your performance may take a hit in both audio quality and response time.

Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on all the games and gear you need.