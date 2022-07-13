Prime Day Deal: Grab The Razer Deathadder V2 For Just $29
Razer's wired DeathAdder V2 mouse is elegant, ergonomic, and unbelievably quick.
There's no shortage of excellent gaming mice to choose from these days, and as Amazon Prime Day draws to a close, you can still grab a device from Razer that hits a sweet spot for affordability, style, and performance.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse
$29 (Was $70)
For $29, the Razer DeathAdder V2 is a solid wired mouse that punches way above its light weight class design. Tuned for competitive gaming, the DeathAdder has a blisteringly fast 20K DPI optical sensor, which means that it can pick up the tiniest of hand movements and apply them to your in-game actions. The other big advantage on this design are the optical switches, which are touted as being three times quicker than traditional mechanical switches and have a lifespan of 70 million clicks.
There's also eight programmable buttons that can be customized in the Razer desktop app, and the entire mouse has an elegant design with just a hint of customizable RGB lighting running through it. Fancy, but not ostentatious.
While there are some fantastic wireless mouse options available for Prime Day, the DeathAdder V2 is still a fantastic wired mouse that boasts satisfyingly clicky inputs and accurate movement for a very tempting price.
