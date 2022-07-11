Prime Day Deal: Get This Acer Curved Gaming Monitor For Only $109

Whether you're planning to do some heavyweight gaming or intense spreadsheets, a good monitor is essential these days. On the entertainment side, a great display throws sharp imagery, vibrant colors, and fast response times directly into your eyes, although you do have to pay for the experience.

The good news is that you won't be paying too much for this Acer monitor, as it just got a tremendous price cut over at Walmart. Usually retailing for $230, the Acer ED270R curved monitor is available at less than half its retail price right now. For $109, you'll get a large display that clocks in at 27 inches in size and comes with an extremely stable support.

The monitor has a 1920 x 1080 resolution in a 16:9 aspect ratio, so if you're planning to focus on full HD gaming, it'll be more than capable if transmitting visuals with a surprising amount of detail. It also has AMD Radeon FreeSync built into it, so you won't have to worry about any annoying screen-tearing issues with it.

Another added bonus to this monitor is its ZeroFrame design, so if you're planning to run a multi-display setup, it'll have an almost seamless view for you to look at all day. Prime Day officially runs this week from July 12, and if you're looking for more gaming monitor options, we've got you covered with another list full of great deals.

If you do grab one now, you can also take advantage of Amazon's new deal where it's giving away 25 free games for members and you can save big on Amazon's Luna controller, which is great for cloud streaming and regular PC gaming.

For more, check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day deals hub for other discounts.