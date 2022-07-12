Prime Day Deal: Get 12 Months Of Switch Online Free With These Switch Exclusives

When you own a Nintendo console, it's inevitable that you'll also wind up purchasing a Mario game to play on it. Amazon Prime Day has several fantastic Mario games to choose from this year, and for some added incentive, you can grab an entire year of Nintendo Switch Online with the purchase.

For just $60, you can grab either Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Mario Tennis Aces, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a 12-month individual subscription to Switch Online. All of those games are terrific, but Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are the stars of the show here.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is a port of the the Wii U gem that adds a ton of new content to the overall package, spruces up the visuals, and throws in some kid-friendly co-op that makes it a must-play on the Switch. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a more cathartic experience that puts you in charge of an island that's teeming with villagers to befriend and locations to transform into relaxing getaways.

As for what Switch Online does, that subscription service on offer only covers one member and usually costs $20 for 12 months. It's--mostly--required for online multiplayer, adds cloud saves, and offers access to a wide range of classic games from Nintendo's NES and SNES catalog. To get a more premium service, you can also upgrade to Switch Online with Expansion + Expansion Pack, which adds access to classic N64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as select DLC for certain games.

For other Prime Day Nintendo deals, you can check out our Switch roundup, the Hori Split Pad Pro for $40, and New Pokemon Snap for a very attractive price.