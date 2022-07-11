Prime Day Deal: Enter Tiny Tina's Wonderlands On New Consoles For $55
The Next-Level Edition of the Borderlands spin-off currently boasts a 20% discount.
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands--the Borderlands-meets-Dungeons and Dragons spin-off that launched just four months ago--is opening a seat at the table for new players at a solid discount. Gearbox's irreverent fantasy looter shooter's Next Level Edition--the upgraded version for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5--is now available for $55 (normally $70).
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands lets players create their own Fatemaker--the character they'll be using when traveling through the world of the Wonderlands--with multiple classes, including the Stabbomancer (assassin), Graveborn (necromancer), and Clawbringer (paladin). Tiny Tina acts as a "dungeon master" or sorts, changing the world on the fly and adding new obstacles for the heroes to overcome.
Groups of up to four players can join together both online and via local split-screen co-op, with online play also offering cross-play between consoles and PC.
When the game launched on March 25, GameSpot's Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review said it "explores familiar territory that repeats the best and worst of the Borderlands formula and it doesn't venture out of its comfort zone," noting that it is "packed with solid first-person shooter action and a competent multiclass system."
For more, check out GameSpot's Amazon Prime Day Deals hub for discounts across gaming and tech.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
