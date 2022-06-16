Prime Day Deal: Amazon Luna Controller Will Get Big Discount Soon

Amazon is offering up big discounts in the days leading up to Prime Day 2022, including a steep price cut for its Luna Controller. From June 20 through July 13, you’ll be able to snag a Luna Controller for just $40, down from $70. The deal coincides with the Start Freeloading event, which is offering Prime members more than 30 games for free. While the Luna controller is made for Amazon's streaming service--which offers freebies each month for Prime subscribers--you can also use Luna with regular PC, Mac, and mobile games.

Luna Controller $40 (was $70) The Luna Controller was built specifically for Amazon’s burgeoning game streaming service. The Luna controller is an ultra-low latency wireless gamepad that resembles and feels somewhat like a Switch Pro Controller. When you’re not gaming on Amazon, the controller can connect to PC, Mac, and Android devices through Bluetooth and USB connections. It also comes with a sleek, ergonomic design, and unique purple accents that make it stand out from the crowd. Whether you’re accessing Luna on Fire TV, PC, Android, iOS, or any other supported device, the Luna Controller is a solid all-around gamepad. Remember, this deal is only active between June 20 and July 13. See at Amazon

This controller discount couldn’t have come at a better time, as Amazon will be giving away more than 30 games in celebration of Prime Day 2022. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the most notable, although you’ll also find Need for Speed Heat, Metal Slug 2, and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. And if you’re looking for a reasonably priced controller to enjoy all your new games, consider checking out what Luna has to offer.

Keep in mind that this deal, like all Prime Day deals, will be exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now to take advantage of all Prime Day deals as well as the freebies in the Start Freeloading promotion.

If you’re not sold on Amazon’s gamepad, be sure to browse our list of the best PC controllers. From flight sticks and retro designs to the standard Xbox controller, there’s no shortage of great products up for grabs today.