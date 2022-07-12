Prime Day 2022 Brings A Nice Promotion On The Meta Quest 2

You can get a free $25 gift card with both the 128GB and 256GB versions of the VR headset.

By on

Comments

The popular Meta Quest 2 VR headset isn’t getting a discount during Prime Day, but Amazon is offering a free $25 gift card to customers who buy one during the event. The Quest 2 hasn’t seen many deals throughout 2022, so this might be your best time to pick one up.

See at Amazon

The standard Meta Quest 2 offers 128GB of storage for $300, although you can step up to 256GB model for an additional $100. It might be worth upgrading to the 256GB model if you’re planning on storing multiple games on your headset at once--but if you don’t mind having just a few titles in your library (or deleting unplayed games) the 128GB version should suit your needs perfectly. Regardless of which you pick, you'll be treated to the best VR headset on the market.

Need something to spend your new $25 gift card on? Consider checking out our list of the best video game deals that includes titles for Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation. Also, keep an eye on our Prime Day landing page, which will highlight our favorite deals from across the event. And if you want to know what the future has in store for the platform, take a peek at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase below.

Jon Bitner on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

VR
Oculus Quest
Amazon Prime Day Deals
