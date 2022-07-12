Prime Day 2022: Best Xbox Game Pass Deals Available Now

Xbox Game Pass has become one of the best subscription services in gaming, and for Prime Day, deals on both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships are easy to find. If you've got an Xbox or PC, it's an essential membership to have as it provides a regular library of new and modern games, big discounts, and monthly freebies for your favorite titles.

If you don’t need everything provided by Game Pass Ultimate, consider picking up PC Game Pass. A three-month membership is currently discounted to $25 on Amazon, and we’re not sure if Prime Day will bring us a better deal.

Prime Day runs from July 12-13, and it's loaded with enticing gaming deals--including video games, monitors, and other accessories. Be sure to check the list below for some hard-to-beat deals.

More Prime Day deals