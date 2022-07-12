Prime Day 2022: Best Xbox Game Pass Deals Available Now
There are a few ways to save big on Game Pass Ultimate during Prime Day.
Xbox Game Pass has become one of the best subscription services in gaming, and for Prime Day, deals on both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships are easy to find. If you've got an Xbox or PC, it's an essential membership to have as it provides a regular library of new and modern games, big discounts, and monthly freebies for your favorite titles.
Game Pass Ultimate (3-Month Membership)
$40 (was $45)
Pick up a three-month Game Pass Ultimate from Amazon, and you’ll save five bucks on your purchase. A membership to the service gives you access to hundreds of today’s most popular games, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Psychonauts 2. It also lets you game on PC and mobile along with your Xbox console. GameStop is also joining in on the savings, offering a three-month plan for $40 to match Amazon's discount.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
New subscribers get their first month for $1
If you're a brand-new subscriber to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, you can get your first month for $1 total. This deal also works for lapsed subscribers sometimes, so if you haven't had a subscription in awhile, give it a try.
If you don’t need everything provided by Game Pass Ultimate, consider picking up PC Game Pass. A three-month membership is currently discounted to $25 on Amazon, and we’re not sure if Prime Day will bring us a better deal.
Prime Day runs from July 12-13, and it's loaded with enticing gaming deals--including video games, monitors, and other accessories. Be sure to check the list below for some hard-to-beat deals.
More Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day 2022 Deals
- Best Nintendo Switch Game Deals
- Best PlayStation Game Deals
- Best Xbox Game Deals
- Best Video Game Deals
- Best TV Deals
- Best Laptop Deals
- Best Gaming Monitor Deals
- Best Gaming Headset Deals
- Best Gaming Controller Deals
- Best Soundbar and Speaker Deals
- Best Amazon Device Deals
- Best Apple Deals
- Best gaming accessory deals
- Best gaming chair and desk deals
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation