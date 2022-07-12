Prime Day 2022: Best PlayStation Plus Subscription Deals Available Now

A Prime Day sale usually means a great opportunity to renew your PlayStation Plus subscription, and this year is no different. With the Sony subscription service having been recently overhauled to offer more value for money across three distinct service tiers, a refresh makes for a terrific gift. The benefits to PS Plus include access to multiplayer games, regular discounts on games, and free titles to play every month through the PS Plus Collection. Right now, you can grab an entire year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $45.49 at eBay.

Note: Only PlayStation Plus Essential subscriptions are discounted right now. We've yet to see deals on PS Plus Premium or PS Plus Extra, and given how new those services are, we'd be surprised to see deals on those during Prime Day.

PlayStation Plus Essential Membership $45.49 (was $60) As of now, no major retailers are discounting PlayStation Plus subscriptions. However, you can purchase a digital code from a reputable seller on eBay for $45.49. Even if we see official Prime Day deals on PS Plus Essential subscriptions, chances are they won't be as good as this deal. We've purchased multiple PS Plus subscriptions from this seller, and we've never had an issue. Once you get the code, you simply enter it in on PSN to start or add to your PS Plus subscription. See at eBay

While PS Plus might not have many great discounts right now, dozens of PS5 games are currently on sale. Be sure to check out our Prime Day PlayStation roundup, which includes hits such as Ghostwire: Tokyo, Deathloop, Elden Ring, Returnal, and more. Check back regularly, as Prime Day should bring about even more savings before it ends on July 13.

More Prime Day deals