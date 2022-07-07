Prime Day 2022: Best Early Video Game Deals Available Now
Dozens of Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games are on sale leading up to Prime Day.
Prime Day 2022 runs from July 12-13, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait until next week to cash in on some great video game deals. Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games are all part of the early Prime Day savings, with console exclusives like Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Halo Infinite, and Deathloop all getting generous price cuts.
Amazon is already discounting a ton of great games, and other retailers (such as GameStop and Best Buy) are offering competing sales. And if they manage to beat Amazon's discounts, we've listed them below. Prices change frequently this time of year and inventory tends to sell out fast, so be sure to check out these great video game Prime Day deals while you can. We'll continue to update these lists as we spot more game deals over the coming days.
Best Prime Day Switch game deals
A little bit of everything is on sale for Switch owners. This includes a $12 price cut for Age of Calamity, a $15 discount for The Skywalker Saga, and a sizable $26 discount for Monster Hunter Rise. Now is the perfect time to jump into the latter, as its Sunbreak expansion has brought legions of players back to its online servers. Several Pokemon games are also on sale, including Shining Pearl, which is down to just $40. You can also save on a bunch of the biggest Nintendo franchises by grabbing Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for around $40 each.
We’ve rounded up our favorite Switch deals below. Be sure to check back in the coming days, as things are bound to change as we approach Prime Day.
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- $50 ($
60)
- Bravely Default 2 -- $42 ($
60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy -- $28 ($
40)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection -- $38 ($
60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection -- $20 ($
30)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity -- $48 ($
60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild -- $40 ($
60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening -- $50 ($
60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $45 ($
60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- $49 ($
60)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $34 ($
60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $44 ($
60)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond -- $43 ($
60)
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- $53 ($
60)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl -- $40 ($
60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V -- $40 ($
60)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack -- $30 ($
40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 -- $42 ($
60)
- Super Mario Odyssey -- $40 ($
60)
- Triangle Strategy -- $50 ($
60)
Best Prime Day PS5 and PS4 game deals
Demon’s Souls, Elden Ring, Deathloop, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade … the list of early Prime Day PlayStation deals is impressive. If you’ve already had a chance to check out those heavy-hitters, you can dive into House of Ashes and Ghostwire: Tokyo, which are also listed for some of the best prices of the year. And while The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is yet to launch, you can currently preorder a PS5 version of the game for just $50, down from $60.
- Battlefield 2042 -- $20 ($
70)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes -- $19 ($
30)
- Deathloop -- $32 ($
60)
- Demon’s Souls - $58 ($
70)
- Elden Ring -- $48 ($
60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $18 ($
60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (preowned) -- $32 ($
60)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade -- $47 ($
70)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe Edition -- $40 ($
50)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $42 ($
60)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Preorder -- $50 ($
60)
- Lost Judgment -- $29 ($
60)
- Outriders -- $19 ($
40)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $20 ($
30)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $13 ($
40)
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (preowned) -- $38 ($
70)
- Resident Evil Village -- $30 ($
60)
- Returnal (preowned) -- $44 ($
70)
- Riders Republic -- $40 ($
60)
- Spider-Man Miles Morales (preowned) -- $30 ($
50)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $30 ($
60)
Best Prime Day Xbox game deals
If you’re not a Game Pass member, now’s your chance to score a bunch of first-party Xbox games at great low prices. This includes Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is seeing a generous $37 discount, making now a great time to check out one of the best installments in the iconic franchise.
We’ve pulled together our favorite Xbox deals below. If none of them catch your eye, consider picking up an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription while it’s discounted on Amazon.
- Back 4 Blood -- $12 ($60)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $20 ($70)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes -- $17 ($30)
- Elden Ring -- $46 ($60)
- Fallout 4: GOTY Edition -- $17 ($60)
- Far Cry 6 -- $33 ($60)
- Forza Horizon 5 -- $32 ($60)
- Grand Theft Auto V -- $20 ($40)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 ($60)
- Halo Infinite -- $37 ($60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $45 ($60)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator -- $40 ($60)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps -- $24 ($30)
- Outriders -- $40 ($60)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence -- $18 ($30)
- Rainbow Six Extraction -- $13 ($40)
- Resident Evil Village -- $31 (60)
- Riders Republic -- $40 ($60)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin -- $45 ($60)
- Tales of Arise -- $20 ($60)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next Level Edition -- $55 ($70)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $23 ($60)
