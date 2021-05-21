Prime Day 2021: How To Get Amazon Prime For Free To Shop The Deals

Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales events of the year, but unlike Black Friday, this sale is only available for Amazon Prime members. With Prime Day fast-approaching--it kicks off in June, though the official dates haven't been announced yet--now's a great time to pick up a membership if you don't already have one. We've rounded up all of the details about Amazon Prime memberships and free trials below.

While you might be signing up for Prime just to shop during Prime Day, the membership cost after your free trial ends is worth it for many. Amazon Prime members get free one- to two-day shipping on thousands upon thousands of products, which is a major perk for those who like to shop online. You also get Prime Video, Amazon's streaming service that's loaded with great TV shows and movies. Gamers can snag free games and loot each month for popular games via Prime Gaming, too.

Amazon Prime free 30-day trial

If you've never been an Amazon Prime subscriber, the simplest thing you can do is simply sign up for a free trial. Amazon offers 30-day free trials to new members. We wouldn't recommend grabbing the free trial just yet, though, as Amazon hasn't announced the official dates for Prime Day. We do know the sales event will run in June, so once the new month begins you're in the clear.

After your 30-day trial ends, you'll be charged $119 for an annual membership or $13 per month--whichever billing option you choose when you sign up.

Amazon Prime Student free trial

Students with an active university email address can sign up for a free six-month Amazon Prime trial. After the six-month trial ends, students pay $59 per year for Amazon Prime benefits.

Amazon Household

If one of your family members has an Amazon Prime membership, you could ask to get added to their account. Amazon Household lets up to two adults and four kids share the benefits of Prime across multiple Amazon accounts for no extra charge. The catch here is that you have to agree to share payment methods, so there has to be a high level of trust between Amazon Household users.

Switch cell phone providers

Cell phone service providers often offer perks when you switch to select plans. If you're looking for a new service provider, MetroPCS by T-Mobile has a great offer. New customers can get a free year of Amazon Prime when they get the $60 unlimited MetroPCS plan. That's a solid price for unlimited service, too. Metro is a prepaid plan, so you aren't locked into any contracts. The downside to Metro is that while it uses T-Mobile's network, it doesn't offer HD streaming and speeds can be a bit worse than those on traditional T-Mobile plans.

Use credit card reward points

While not exactly free, credit card reward points feel free. There are endless credit cards out there with cash back rewards, including the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature. This card, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, gives you 5% cash back on every purchase you make at Amazon. You can then use the rewards points to buy items on Amazon.

The catch here is that you already have to be a Prime member to subscribe. That said, you do get a $100 Amazon gift card upon approval, which basically pays off the price of Prime immediately. The purchases you make on Prime Day will probably wind up paying off a decent chunk of future membership costs too, since you can use reward points to re-up your Prime membership. So, if you're looking for a new credit card and plan on spending money at Amazon regularly, the Prime Rewards Visa Signature card is a good option.

Amazon also offers a standard Amazon Rewards Visa card for non-Prime members that features 3 percent back on purchases made at Amazon. You also get a $50 Amazon gift card when approved for this card. But if you're looking for the best bang for your buck, you'll want to go with the Signature version.

Select groups get discounts on Prime memberships

As mentioned above, some people are eligible for discounted Prime memberships directly through Amazon. College students pay $59 per year for Amazon Prime after their six-month free trial. Those on government assistance (EBT) can get Prime for $6 per month.