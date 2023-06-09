Pride Month Humble Bundle Includes Great Games From LGBTQ+ Developers

Humble Bundle is celebrating Pride Month with a special Pixel Pride game bundle. The limited-time bundle includes up to seven indie PC games made by LGBTQ+ developers and featuring LGBTQ+ themes and stories, and a portion of all sales is donated to The Trevor Project charity.

Humble's Pixel Pride bundle is available in two price tiers. The base $7 package gets you four games, including the award-winning 2D platformer Celeste, the hand-drawn adventure game Later Alligator, the road trip RPG Get in the Car, Loser!, and pixel art visual novel Bad End Theater.

If you bump up to the $12 tier, you also get Boyfriend Dungeon, the dungeon-crawler-meets-dating-sim where you date swords and axes. Growing Up --a narrative-driven life sim set in the 90s--and the retro-inspired RPG Super Lesbian Animal RPG are also included in the $12 tier, along with the previous four games from the $7 level. Altogether, you're getting $107 worth of great indie games for just $12--that's a pretty great deal.

As with other Humble Bundles, you can up your donation beyond $12 if you want to donate even more to the Trevor Project, and can adjust how much of your purchase goes to the publishers, charity, and Humble. The Humble Pixel Pride bundle is available through June 28, and all keys unlock via Steam.

Humble Pixel Pride Bundle

Pay $7

Pay $12 or more