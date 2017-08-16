Prey Dumps Its Demo In Favor Of A Free Trial On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Prey's been out for several months now, but if you haven't had a chance to check out the action game, you can now try it for free and keep your progress if you upgrade. Bethesda announced today that a free trial is now available on PC, and the demos on PS4 and Xbox One have both been converted to free trials.

What's the difference between a trial and a demo? Bethesda explained that the Prey trial is essentially the full game, but it has restrictions until you buy it. This means that all of your progress from the trial, including Achievements and Trophies, will carry over if you purchase the full game. The previously available demo on consoles wouldn't carry over anything to the full game.

To mark the release of the trial, Bethesda also published a new trailer, which you can see above. It shows off a bit of what you can expect from the game, including a spooky space station, a bunch of monsters, and some wacky guns.

If you decide to buy it, Prey is currently available for $30 on Steam, PlayStation Network, and the Xbox Store. To learn more about it, you can check out GameSpot's review here.