Previous PlayStation Exclusive Death Stranding Is Coming To PC Game Pass

After numerous bouts of teasing from the PC Game Pass Twitter, Death Stranding has officially been confirmed to be coming to the service.

Recently, the PC Game Pass Twitter changed its profile picture to a shot that is very clearly from Kojima Productions' Death Stranding. It later did so a second time, before officially confirming that the previously Playstation-exclusive game is coming to PC Game Pass on August 23.

As noted on the Xbox Wire announcement post, "Windows 10/11 PC gamers can expect such features as ultrawide mode, photo mode, high frame rate, and cross-over content," notably the Half-Life collaboration. Players will also be able to unlock the Chiral Gold / Omnireflector “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (Color Variant), the Gold and Silver Power Skeleton, the Gold and Silver All-Terrain Skeleton, and the Gold and Silver Armor Plate as they progress through the story.

There's no mention of whether this is the Director's Cut version of the game or not, but considering that's the only version of the game available on Steam and the Epic Games store, it is presumably the version we'll get. The announcement post did note that a number of questions players might have will be answered in a future Community Q&A guide.

It's important to note that the game is only coming to specifically the PC version of Game Pass, not the console version, as currently Death Stranding is only available on PS4, PS5, and PC. Death Stranding initially launched on PS4 in 2019, before releasing on PC in 2022. The PS5 version later launched as a Director's Cut version of the game in 2021, which in turn arrived on PC earlier this year.

There's no word on whether this means that Death Stranding will be making its way to any Xbox consoles, so we'll probably have to wait and see if Hideo Kojima's best friend Geoff Keighley reveals such an announcement for us.

Earlier this week, Xbox confirmed the second batch of games that would be coming to Game Pass in August. The next wave includes Ubisoft's Breath of the Wild-like Immortals: Fenyx Rising, the Pikmin-like Tinykin, and the mysterious FMV game Immortality. The announcement post also teased some more announcements that would be coming later in the week, which is now obviously the confirmation of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass.