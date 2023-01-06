Preorders Are Now Open For Flying Cars

Flying cars are no longer a thing of science fiction. Thanks to Aska, we may have them sooner than expected.

According to a CNET report, Aska is preparing to showcase the A5 sometime "within a month" and to purchase one, and it'll cost you $789,000 with a $5,000 deposit. The vehicle is about the same size as an SUV with propellers on top, similar to a helicopter, and fits into a traditional parking space. But for the A5 to take off and land, the vehicle needs an area the size of a helipad.

The A5 is powered by electric batteries supported by a gas engine that uses premium gasoline. Thanks to its gas engine, the A5 can travel an additional 50 miles of range and can be charged at home or at an EV station. Currently, the A5 can reach up to a max speed of 150mph and travel up to 250 miles on a single charge.

As of now, the Aska A5 needs a pilot to fly, but co-founder and ceo Aska Kaplinsky expects the A5 to be fully autonomous by 2030 to help avoid air collisions. Aska aims to start a ride-sharing service in 2026 to help tackle long commutes. To help people move further from big cities and reduce the number of cars they own.

Even though Aska currently makes one to two A5s a month, they still need to get approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and other agencies to make the car street-legal.

For more GameSpot news, check out these stories: