Preorder Pokemon Scarlet And Violet For Less Than $50

We're less than a month away from the biggest Nintendo Switch release of the year. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the ninth generation of mainline entries in the massively popular RPG series, release on November 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you haven't preordered a copy yet, you can lock in your preorder for just $49 at Super Shop with promo code SBSPKMN.

This is the only preorder discount we've seen so far, which is unsurprising considering preorder deals on Switch games aren't common, especially for games that are still more than a month away. Though we can't guarantee it, we would be shocked if a better preorder deal popped up prior to launch. This price might even be the lowest Scarlet and Violet will hit for the rest of the year.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be the first truly open-world Pokemon games in franchise history. Just this week, The Pokemon Company debuted an in-depth gameplay trailer that showed off a bunch of features, including the ability to create custom TMs, a first for the series.

To celebrate the arrival of the new games, Nintendo is releasing a special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED featuring a Scarlet and Violet design. The console is currently sold out at major retailers, but we wouldn't be surprised to see stock replenished closer to its November 4 launch. Keep in mind that if you manage to secure a console preorder, the special edition doesn't come with a copy of the game, so you'll still want to snag this deal regardless.

The deal at Super Shop doesn't come with any preorder bonuses, but you will get fast and free shipping. If you'd rather pay full price and get a bonus, make sure to check out our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet preorder guide. Retailers are offering exclusive bonuses to those who preorder early (while supplies last).

Editor's Note: Article updated on October 19, 2022