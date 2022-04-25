Preorder Nintendo Switch Sports At A Discount With Our Exclusive Promo Code

Nintendo Switch Sports, a sequel to the ridiculously popular Wii Sports, arrives this Friday, April 29. If you're interested in picking it up, you can save 10% on your preorder right now at Daily Steals with GameSpot's exclusive promo code GSNSPORT. This code will knock down the price of the physical edition from $50 to $45. The promo code is active until May 15.

Nintendo Switch Sports $45 (was $50) Free shipping is included with your purchase, as well as a 30-day warranty. The physical edition of Nintendo Switch Sports comes with a Joy-Con leg strap, which will be useful for Soccer Shoot-Out. The only downside to this deal is that you won't get release-day delivery, so you won't be able to play Switch Sports this weekend. If you don't care about the leg strap, you can preorder a digital copy of the game for $40 on the Switch eShop. See at Daily Steals

Six sports will be playable at launch, although a seventh (golf) will arrive this fall as part of a free update. For now, you'll be able to enjoy soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton, and chambara. Our early preview called it "an absolute blast" and that it "already feels like a complete package."

"In my time with the game and the six sports I played, I saw a lot that would satisfy those looking for a Wii Sports replacement for the modern era," wrote critic Kurt Indovina. "Nintendo Switch Sports is shaping up to be a welcome return for a Nintendo classic."

If you plan on living on the edge and playing without an appropriately tightened wrist strap, check out our roundup of all the expensive objects you could break in your home from accidentally throwing your Joy-Con. As a helpful exercise, we've ranked the sports by how likely it will be to break something, too.