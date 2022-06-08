Preorder Mario Strikers: Battle League At A Nice Discount

Mario Strikers: Battle League, the next big Nintendo Switch exclusive, is only a couple days away. The arcade soccer sim releases this Friday, June 10. If you haven't preordered a copy yet, we have an exclusive discount that will allow you to save big on your order at Daily Steals. Simply enter promo code GSMSBL at checkout, and you'll get Mario Strikers: Battle League for only $49.

After a 15-year hiatus, Mario and his pals are finally returning to the soccer field. Developed by Next Level Games, Battle League features 5v5 soccer contests that, unsurprisingly, lean more into action and chaos than rigorous simulation gameplay. You can expect to see the usual suspects tagging along with Mario, including Luigi, Bowser, Wario, Waluigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi.

Battle League will inject some familiar competitive Mario trappings into the mix such as green shells for attacks. You'll even have the opportunity to add two goals to the scoreboard at once by using a high-powered Hyper Strike. As it's a "battle," players wear some war-ready gear that alters stats.

It earned a 7/10 in our Mario Strikers: Battle League review. "Mario Strikers: Battle League is a thin package, without very much variety in terms of game modes and options," critic Steve Watts wrote. "But it is a more technically complex game than many of the Mario sports titles, which may give it legs for dedicated players. Sports are all about proving your skill in head-to-head match-ups, and that will have to be enough, because there isn't much else to it."

Editor's Note: Article updated on June 8, 2022