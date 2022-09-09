Preorder Hogwarts Legacy For $49 For A Limited Time

Hogwarts Legacy is arguably the most anticipated Harry Potter game of all time, and it’s set to arrive next year on February 10. But if you’re looking to save a bit of cash on your next wizarding adventure, you’ll want to head over to Green Man Gaming today to make use of a generous Hogwarts Legacy preorder discount.

The discounts only apply to PC version of the game (which are offered as Steam keys), but these are the best savings we’ve seen for the upcoming title. Green Man Gaming has the standard edition listed for just $49, while the Deluxe edition is down to $57. Considering the game typically retails for $60 and $70, respectively, that’s a pretty solid deal. The price cuts are only sticking around until September 14, so be sure to check them out while you can.

Both editions comes with the Onyx Hippogriff Mount preorder bonus, while the Deluxe edition includes the following digital content:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. You’ll get to explore a magical universe as you learn new spells, grow mystical plants, concoct dubious potions, and battle against deadly foes.

The creator of Harry Potter, JK Rowling, isn’t directly involved in the production of Hogwarts Legacy. However, Rowling has made a series of transphobic comments over the years, and it’s worth understanding how and why her comments have harmed the trans community. If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to read our in-depth analysis.