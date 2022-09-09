Preorder Gotham Knights For Just $49 For A Limited Time

Gotham Knights won’t arrive until October 21, but right now you can cash in on a great preorder deal from Green Man Gaming. Head over to the retailer from now until September 14, and you can save over $10 on both the standard and Deluxe versions of Gotham Knights on PC.

If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get your hands on Gotham Knights, the discounted standard edition at GMG is the best deal we've seen since preorders went live. The game is listed for just $49, down from $60, and it also comes with the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. The Deluxe edition, meanwhile, is down from $80 to $66 and comes with the following digital content:

Exclusive ‘’Knightwatch by Jim Lee’’ Transmog

Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe

Salvage to build new Gear

Boosted Gear

Exclusive Emote

3 Exclusive Suit Colorways

Ultra Zur-En-Arrh

Chroma Frost

Tribute Asylum

As is often the case with products on Green Man Gaming, both versions of Gotham Knights are being offered as Steam keys. And remember--while the game won’t launch until October 21, this deal is only sticking around until September 14. If you're looking for more details about the game and other preorder options, be sure to check out our Gotham Knights preorder guide.