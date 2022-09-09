Preorder Gotham Knights For Just $49 For A Limited Time
The Deluxe edition is also available at a steeply discounted price.
Gotham Knights won’t arrive until October 21, but right now you can cash in on a great preorder deal from Green Man Gaming. Head over to the retailer from now until September 14, and you can save over $10 on both the standard and Deluxe versions of Gotham Knights on PC.
If you’re looking for the cheapest way to get your hands on Gotham Knights, the discounted standard edition at GMG is the best deal we've seen since preorders went live. The game is listed for just $49, down from $60, and it also comes with the 233 Kustom Batcycle Skin. The Deluxe edition, meanwhile, is down from $80 to $66 and comes with the following digital content:
- Exclusive ‘’Knightwatch by Jim Lee’’ Transmog
- Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe
- Salvage to build new Gear
- Boosted Gear
- Exclusive Emote
- 3 Exclusive Suit Colorways
- Ultra Zur-En-Arrh
- Chroma Frost
- Tribute Asylum
As is often the case with products on Green Man Gaming, both versions of Gotham Knights are being offered as Steam keys. And remember--while the game won’t launch until October 21, this deal is only sticking around until September 14. If you're looking for more details about the game and other preorder options, be sure to check out our Gotham Knights preorder guide.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation