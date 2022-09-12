Preorder Football Manager 2023 For Just $43

Football Manager 2023 doesn’t launch until November 7, but right now you can save over $17 when reserving a copy through Fanatical. There’s no indication as to how long the sale will last, so be sure to check out the discount while you can.

When using promo code FAN5 at checkout, you can snag Football Manager 2023 for just $43, down from $60. The game is offered as a Steam key, and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase. You’ll also be eligible for early access to the title, which is expected to arrive a few weeks before its official release. Football Manager 2023 is seeing price cuts at most retailers prior to launch, but this is the best price we’ve yet to see--making now a great time to pick up the title.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about this year’s installment of Football Manager, but it looks to be another highly detailed entry in the popular franchise. Fanatical’s discount only applies to the PC version, but it has been confirmed that Football Manager 2023 will also arrive on consoles and mobile devices. Expect to learn more about all versions of the popular game in the weeks leading up to launch.