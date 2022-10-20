Preorder Bayonetta 3 At A Big Discount

The long-awaited third entry in the Bayonetta franchise is almost here. Bayonetta 3 releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 28. If you can't wait for the return of Bayonetta's stylish action gameplay, you may want to preorder your copy early--especially now that there's a great deal available. You preorder a physical copy of Bayonetta 3 for $48.40 at Super Saver right now.

Unlike most of the other Super Saver Switch game deals that we've seen, this one doesn't require a promo code. Since this is a whopping 20% off, you can bet that there won't be any better deals in the coming weeks--or maybe even for the rest of the year.

Super Saver offers free shipping across the United States, and your copy should arrive shortly after launch. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can pay with convenient methods such as PayPal.

It's worth mentioning that the physical edition of Bayonetta 2 was quite hard to find for retail price not too terribly long after the port launched on Switch. Though we imagine Bayonetta 3 physical copies won't be as scarce, you still may want to secure your copy sooner rather than later.

If you want to revisit the first two games in the series--it's been awhile since those arrived, after all--your best bet is to purchase the digital bundle of Bayonetta 1 + 2 on the eShop for $60. Neither game's digital version is ever discounted on the eShop, so we wouldn't be surprised at all if Bayonetta 3 hangs around $60 for quite some time after its release.

Looking for more great Switch deals? We have a roundup of the best Nintendo Switch game and accessory deals. If you also can't wait for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can preorder a copy of either game for just $49 right now.