Predator Reboot Actor Reveals Plot Details, And It Sounds Awesome

The much-anticipated reboot of the classic '80s sci-fi action movie Predator is released next summer, and although we're yet to see any footage from The Predator, a few details have started to emerge. A cool motion poster was revealed via the franchise's official app last week, and now star Thomas Jane has been speaking about the movie.

In an interview on Shadow Nation, Jane provided the first clue as to what The Predator is actually about--and it sounds amazing. The actor explained that the film will focus on a group of "shellshocked" soldiers, who are arrested and are in the process of being transported to an army hospital. However, one of the soldiers is being targeted because he has seen the Predator ships come to earth.

"They're going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy," Jane explained, via AVP Galaxy. "But, of course, we take the bus over. We're all like, 'Let's go kill these f***ing Predators ourselves!' And we're just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there's these aliens out there. So that's kinda cool!"

Jane went on to talk about working with director Shane Black, who previously helmed Iron Man 3 for Marvel and last year's comedy thriller The Nice Guys. "I can just say I had a blast," he said. "We had a great cast, with this terrific ensemble with all these great actors. And Shane Black wrote and directed it, so it has that kind of Shane Black humor. We had a blast. It was funny.

"You know the Predators, you know they didn't f*** those up. They're still Predators and they're pretty much the same Predator as always. I think it might be great. I tell you the acting is going to be pretty good. I'm going to be good in it!"

The Predator was originally set to arrive in March but will now hit theaters on August 3. It also stars Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, Logan), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu, Key & Peele), Sterling K. Brown (The People v. OJ Simpson), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), and Jacob Tremblay (Room).