Pre-Black Friday GameStop Deals Now Available, But Only For Some People

GameStop has announced its pre-Black Friday lineup of deals, and there are some good ones to be had, though you need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro or Elite member in order to take advantage. During the Pro Days event, which runs from now until November 12, you can save on both hardware and games.

On the hardware front, GameStop is throwing in a free game of your choice and a $50 store gift card when you buy any Xbox One S bundle. That's a pretty slick deal, given that many of the Xbox One S bundles already come with a pack-in game. GameStop is also offering the 1 TB Xbox One S bundle with a Samsung 40" 4K TV for $300 off.

Lots of games are discounted as well. Some of the highlighted deals include Destiny 2 for $40, Horizon: Zero Dawn for $20, Middle-earth: Shadow of War for $40, and Grand Theft Auto V for $30. Additionally, Ghost Recon: Wildlands is available for $30, while you can pick up Mass Effect: Andromeda for only $13.

GameStop is also discounting headphones, controllers, apparel, and collectibles. Additionally, you'll get up to 30 percent more trade-in credit on games, accessories, and electronics, while pre-owned games and accessories are discounted by up to 30 percent.

Go to the GameStop Pro Days page to see a complete rundown of the deals. A PowerUp Rewards Pro membership costs $15/year, while the Elite Pro membership is $30/year. More details on how this all works can be seen here. In other GameStop news, the company said today that it nearly sold through its entire Xbox One X stock on the first day of availability this week.