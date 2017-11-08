Pre-Black Friday GameStop Deals Announced, See Them Here

GameStop has announced its pre-Black Friday lineup of deals, and there are some good ones to be had, though you need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro or Elite member. During the Pro Days event (November 10-12), you can save on hardware and games.

On the hardware front, GameStop is throwing in a free game of your choice and a $50 store gift card when you buy any Xbox One S bundle. That's a pretty slick deal, given that many of the Xbox One S bundles already come with a pack-in game. GameStop is also offering the 1 TB Xbox One S bundle with a Samsung 40" 4K TV for $300 off.

Lots of games are discounted as well. Some of the highlighted deals include Destiny 2 for $40, Horizon: Zero Dawn for $20, Middle-earth: Shadow of War for $40, and Grand Theft Auto V for $30. Additionally, Ghost Recon: Wildlands is available for $30, while you can pick up Mass Effect: Andromeda for only $13.

GameStop is also discounting headphones, controllers, apparel, and collectibles. Additionally, you'll get up to 30 percent more trade-in credit on games, accessories, and electronics, while pre-owned games and accessories are discounted by up to 30 percent. Go to the GameStop Pro Days page to see a complete rundown of the deals.

A PowerUp Rewards Pro membership costs $15/year, while the Elite Pro membership is $30/year. Go to GameStop's website to learn more and sign up.

In other GameStop news, the company said today that it nearly sold through its entire Xbox One X stock on the first day of availability this week.