PowerWash Simulator Developer Delays Content Announcement And New Console Release Dates

Developer FuturLab no longer plans to pull back the curtain on a content update for PowerWash Simulator tomorrow. Originally, the team was going to provide information on December 6 for an upcoming free mini-story expansion for the first-person cleaning game. The update will reportedly add five new levels to the title, including never-before-seen vehicles.

The official PowerWash Simulator Twitter account offered details on the delay. "We are sorry, but we can no longer announce the next batch of content as planned tomorrow," FuturLab said. "It is still coming, but at the moment, we can't share what it is or its release date due to several development factors."

One of those factors is continued expansion on the team, according to FuturLab. The developer added that launches for new versions of PowerWash Simulator--PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch--will be shared early next year. This should come out alongside content update announcements.

PowerWash Simulator is currently available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One (as well as Game Pass). Recently, one funny bug popped up on the Xbox versions. Basically, the developer recommended PowerWash Simulator players stop staring at the sun.

Published by Square Enix Collective, PowerWash Simulator started out as an Early Access game on Steam back in May 2021. The full version then arrived in July, releasing for Xbox platforms at the same time. Next month, it will be a featured title at Awesome Games Done Quick 2023. Six players are aiming to clean all vehicles--sans soap--within 45 minutes at the speedrunning event.

For more, check out GameSpot's PowerWash Simulator review.