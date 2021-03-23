PowerA Fusion Pro Nintendo Switch Controller Now Available For Preorder

The PowerA Fusion Pro controller for Nintendo Switch is now available for preorder, in advance of its release next month. The wireless controller implements many of the customizable features of other higher-end controllers and brings them to Switch. It costs $100 and will release on April 4.

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch The PowerA Fusion Pro includes four programmable paddles on the back, and magnetic faceplates so you can swap between white and black appearances. The thumbstick caps are swappable as well, with convex and concave configurations, and it has rubberized grips. It also comes with a detachable 9.8-foot USB-C cable for charging, and a travel case to carry the controller and all of its accessories and swappable parts. See at Amazon

This suite of controller features is similar to what the Xbox Elite controller has. That controller also boasts customizable paddles and higher-end grips than the standard controller. Similarly, Sony released a back-paddle peripheral that attaches to the PS4 DualShock 4 for extra customization.