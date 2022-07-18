Post Malone Teams Up With Respawn For Apex Legends Charity Stream Event

It's no secret that Post Malone is a fan of Respawn Entertainment's immensely popular battle royale, Apex Legends. But now the 27-year-old rapper has taken his devotion to the Titanfall 2 spin-off a step further, teaming up with the game's developers for a series of Apex Legends livestreams which will see all proceeds from each stream donated to various charities.

Referred to as Gaming For Love, the event consists of a series of four livestreams set to take place this week on Twitch. Each stream will allow viewers to donate to a different charity via the Tiltify donation platform. Additionally, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment will be pitching in a little extra in the form of a $10,000 donation to each charity.

"Tune in this week while I game for love & raise money for @humanrightswatch, @ProjectHOPEorg, @UnitedWay, & @TrevorProject & shout out to @PlayApex & @Respawnent for their support. Donate & spread love." Malone said in an Instagram post promoting the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @postmalone

The first of the four streams begins tonight, with all proceeds going to Human Rights Watch, an NGO that seeks to expose and address human rights abuses of all types, from human trafficking to war crimes.

The complete streaming schedule is as follows:

Each stream will begin at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and is scheduled to last approximately six hours.

Malone has been playing Apex for years, and has spoken about his love for the game on multiple occasions, comparing it favorably against games like Warzone, and even crediting Apex Legends with getting him back into gaming as a hobby.

“There was no game that really, like, made me want to play video games,” he explained during a February 2022 play session with Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy, with whom he occasionally streams. “This game has really brought back my passion for gaming.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper can sometimes be seen streaming recreationally on his Twitch channel, where he occasionally commiserates with fellow Apex Legends fans when bugs get in the way of gameplay.

Even Post Malone gets no audio in Apex 😔 pic.twitter.com/MZrlL3EKwA — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) February 24, 2022

He's also mentioned that he enjoys watching well-known Apex Legends streamer and TSM team member ImperialHal, but admits his own skills are lacking. Still, his interest in professional esports is readily apparent. On July 24, the final day of the event, Post Malone will be teaming up with dooplex, Knoqd, and SkittleCakes--all members of professional gaming outfit OpTic Gaming (previously Envy Gaming), which Malone became co-owner of in 2020.

Apex Legends is free to play on console and PC. A mobile version of the game, Apex Legends Mobile, is available for download on Android and iOS devices.