Post Malone Released A Cover Of "Only Wanna Be With You" For Pokemon Anniversary, And It's Really Good

Massively popular rapper Post Malone has released a cover of the 1995 Hootie & the Blowfish classic "Only Wanna Be With You" for the Pokemon 25th anniversary celebration.

His rendition of the iconic song is very, very good, if you ask me. It's a fairly straightforward cover of the Darius Rucker song, presented in a similar style to the original. There are some lyrical changes, as Post Malone sings "I'm such a baby cuz the Cowboys make me cry" instead of the Dolphins.

This is probably because Malone grew up in Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys NFL team. You can listen to the track below, or on Spotify or wherever else you get your music.

It's a big week for Post Malone and Pokemon, as the rapper is scheduled to headline a virtual Pokemon concert on February 27, becoming just the latest famous singer to do so.

Before that, there will be a Pokemon Presents video broadcast on the morning of February 26, during which The Pokemon Company is expected to make some big announcements.

As mentioned, 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon series. Keep checking back with GameSpot for all the big announcements from the event and further coverage in the time ahead.