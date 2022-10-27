Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Somerville Launches November 15 As A Day One Xbox Game Pass Addition

After nearly a year of dormancy, save for a few images on social media, indie studio Jumpship has announced its first game Somerville will launch on Xbox consoles and PC November 15 as a day one Xbox Game Pass title.

Somerville is a third-person action/platformer which follows the exploits of a family trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic America. Players will control a husband, wife, child, and a pet dog as they avoid dangerous alien artifacts and attempt to link up with other survivors.

Developer Jumpship was founded in 2017 by Dino Patti, who previously co-founded another indie studio, PlayDead, where he served as executive producer for the studio's critically acclaimed titles Limbo and Inside. Somerville will take some cues from those previous projects, with one major example being the game's emphasis on environmental storytelling as opposed to dialogue.

Somerville was first teased when Jumpship was announced in 2017, but the game wasn't fully unveiled until the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase during E3 2021. A new trailer was unveiled at The Game Awards later in the year, but that served as the final update before the aforementioned social media images began one month ago on September 27.

Somerville will launch November 15 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. It will be added to the Xbox Game Pass service for both Xbox consoles and PC the same day.