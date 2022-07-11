Popular Streamer Myth Is Moving From Twitch To YouTube Gaming

Ali Kabbani, better known as "Myth," has announced on Twitter that he is leaving Twitch and has signed an exclusive deal with Youtube Gaming. Myth is a popular streamer known for playing games such as Fortnite and Valorant.

Lately, popular Twitch streamers have been moving to other platforms, such as Ludwig, LazarBeam, Valkraye, and Dr Disrespect, all moving to Youtube Gaming. Thanks to The Verge, we know that Myth's move to Youtube Gaming was made possible by the same agency that helped popular streamers such as DrLupo and TimTheTatman move from Twitch to Youtube Gaming.

Although it's unknown why Myth is moving to another platform, a Bloomberg report claims that Twitch is considering cutting the subscription share from 70% to 50% for their top streamers on the platform.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Myth had this to say about moving to Youtube Gaming: "I love games -- it's never going to change. But I think that shift and focus about it not just being strictly about winning games anymore has driven me to feel like YouTube was the right place."

Myth started his Youtube channel in 2013 and now has over 300 million views with 4.55 million subscribers. In comparison, his Twitch channel has over 7.4 million followers.