Popular Free-To-Play Shooter Splitgate Getting PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade

The popular free-to-play portal shooter Splitgate is coming PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with some "obvious" upgrades, developer 1047 Games said during a developer QA this weak on Twitch

The studio responded to some questions after playing a few rounds of the game with streamer YourRage. Toward the end of the livestream, the team was asked if enhanced features are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

"We're going to do it," 1047 Games CEO Ian "CardinalSoilder" Proulx said. "I'm not ready to share any specifics, but there's some obvious things that pretty much every game is doing that we will explore doing. We intended to have the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions out already. It's just been a matter of having 110% focus on servers as much as possible."

It's unclear exactly what "enhancements" Splitgate will get whenever it officially launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, 4K and 120fps were thrown around as possible improvements for the free-to-play shooter. Furthermore, a release date for this upgraded port was been announced.

Elsewhere during the livestream, 1047 Games said that along with increasing server capacity, Splitgate players who remain idle for at least 30 minutes will get kicked in an effort to free up some space for others to get into the game.

Despite being available in early access since 2019, Splitgate has exploded in popularity. It combines elements of Halo multiplayer and Portal gameplay to create a fast-paced competitive shooter that requires timing and foresight. The game's become so popular that the servers have struggled to hold up. Issues like long wait times should be fixed now that the number of servers has risen.

In other Splitgate news, the game's 1.0 launch has been delayed so the team can keep working on the servers. 1047 Games also said the "vision" is for Splitgate to be on everything, including mobile, Nintendo Switch, and Mac. No date or window was announced, but the team thinks it'd be cool.