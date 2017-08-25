Pokken Tournament DX's Latest Switch Trailer Highlights New Features

The Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament DX arrives on Switch in a little less than a month. Today, Nintendo released a new trailer for the game that gives fans an overview of all the new features and content that await in this version.

Most notably, the game includes several playable Pokemon that weren't available in the Wii U title: Darkrai, Empoleon, Scizor, Croagunk, and Decidueye. The first four Pokemon were previously only available in the arcade version of the fighting game, while Decidueye is a brand-new addition to the Switch release. The game also introduces two new support Pokemon: Popplio and Litten.

The Switch version boasts several new modes as well. In Team Battle, players choose three Pokemon to take into battle; when one is knocked out, players take control of the next one until all three of a combatant's monsters have been defeated. Also new are online group matches, which allow players to create a private lobby. Finally, the game features daily challenges; when completed, players are rewarded with skill points that strengthen their Pokemon.

Pokken Tournament DX launches on September 22. A free demo is available to download right now from the Nintendo Switch Eshop; it features three playable Pokemon and lets players try up to 15 battles against a CPU or a local opponent. The same day Pokken Tournament releases, the classic second-generation Pokemon games, Gold and Silver, arrive in the 3DS Eshop. Players can transfer any Pokemon they catch in the classic games to Sun/Moon or the upcoming Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon using Pokemon Bank.