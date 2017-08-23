Pokken Tournament DX's Free Demo Releases On Switch Tonight

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced a free demo for the upcoming Pokemon fighting game, Pokken Tournament DX, which the company said would be available to download from the Switch Eshop "soon." It appears Nintendo wasn't exaggerating, as the company has confirmed the demo will go live in the US tonight, August 23.

US Switch owners can download the free trial beginning at 9 PM PT/12 AM ET; it's scheduled to go live in the European Eshop on August 24. Those who can't wait that long and happen to have a Japanese Nintendo account can already download it from the Japanese Eshop.

Pokken Tournament DX is an expanded version of Wii U's Pokken Tournament, which itself was a home console port of the Japanese arcade game. The title is developed by Bandai Namco. In addition to all 16 monsters from the Wii U game, DX features Pokemon that were previously only available in the arcade version, such as Darkrai, as well as one exclusive fighter, Decidueye.

Pokken Tournament DX releases for Switch on September 22. That same day, 3DS Pokemon fans will be able to revisit the Johto region, as Pokemon Gold and Silver arrive in the handheld's Eshop. Nintendo is releasing releasing boxed versions of the two classic titles in Europe and Japan, though there's currently no word if they'll also be available in the US.