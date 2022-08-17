Pokken Tournament DX, Which Is Practically Never Discounted, Is $39

Pokken Tournament DX is one of the few Switch exclusives that has never received a meaningful discount.

By on

Comments

Pokken Tournament DX, an enhanced port of the Wii U fighting game, released way back in 2017 for Nintendo Switch. Despite its age, it remains one of the few Nintendo Switch exclusives that is very rarely featured in promotions on the eShop or sales at major retailers. Well, if you've been waiting five years for a nice discount, you can snag the stellar fighting game for $39 preowned or $50 new. We doubt the savings will stick around long, so anyone interested in the deal might want to take a few minutes to check it out.

See at eBay

The best deal is offered on eBay, as you’ll find a “Like New” version of Pokken Tournament DX for just $39. This is the lowest price we can recall, and you should get everything that comes with a new copy, just not sealed. Your purchase comes with free shipping and a 30-day return policy. Also note that this is coming from a Top Rated Plus seller, meaning you can buy with confidence known the seller has an outstanding reputation.

If you don’t like the idea of a preowned--though with cartridges it's really not a big deal at all--you’ll find a new copy on Amazon for $50. It’s not much of a discount, but this is again one of the few times we’ve seen Pokken Tournament DX go on sale at all.

Pokken Tournament DX isn’t your standard Pokemon game. Instead of playing out as a turn-based adventure, this is a full-fledged fighting game. You’ll pick from one of 20+ Pokemon before heading to the stage to take part in fast-paced, 1v1 action. With plenty of maps, Pokemon, and game modes to choose from, it’s a fun spin-off game that most franchise fans will enjoy.

Click To Unmute
Pokken Tournament DX Brings New And Old Pokemon Onto Nintendo Switch - E3 2017
  1. Campaign Early Access | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. God Of War Ragnarök - Myths of Midgard | PS4, PS5
  3. Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super Gameplay Trailer
  4. The First 26 Minutes Of Jetpack Joyride 2
  5. Rollerdrome Review
  6. Everything To Know About Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super | GameSpot News
  7. Planet of Lana Xbox Game Pass Trailer
  8. Skull and Bones: Ship's Log #1
  9. The Great Push Is Back | Shadowlands Season 4 Trailer
  10. Rift Sweepers Steam Early Access Release Date Trailer
  11. House Of The Dragon's Cast Breaks Down How Targaryens Differ From Game Of Thrones
  12. Wolverine Gameplay Showcase | Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Jon Bitner on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Pokken Tournament DX
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)