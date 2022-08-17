Pokken Tournament DX, Which Is Practically Never Discounted, Is $39
Pokken Tournament DX is one of the few Switch exclusives that has never received a meaningful discount.
Pokken Tournament DX, an enhanced port of the Wii U fighting game, released way back in 2017 for Nintendo Switch. Despite its age, it remains one of the few Nintendo Switch exclusives that is very rarely featured in promotions on the eShop or sales at major retailers. Well, if you've been waiting five years for a nice discount, you can snag the stellar fighting game for $39 preowned or $50 new. We doubt the savings will stick around long, so anyone interested in the deal might want to take a few minutes to check it out.
The best deal is offered on eBay, as you’ll find a “Like New” version of Pokken Tournament DX for just $39. This is the lowest price we can recall, and you should get everything that comes with a new copy, just not sealed. Your purchase comes with free shipping and a 30-day return policy. Also note that this is coming from a Top Rated Plus seller, meaning you can buy with confidence known the seller has an outstanding reputation.
If you don’t like the idea of a preowned--though with cartridges it's really not a big deal at all--you’ll find a new copy on Amazon for $50. It’s not much of a discount, but this is again one of the few times we’ve seen Pokken Tournament DX go on sale at all.
Pokken Tournament DX isn’t your standard Pokemon game. Instead of playing out as a turn-based adventure, this is a full-fledged fighting game. You’ll pick from one of 20+ Pokemon before heading to the stage to take part in fast-paced, 1v1 action. With plenty of maps, Pokemon, and game modes to choose from, it’s a fun spin-off game that most franchise fans will enjoy.
